Sales Manager
2024-07-31
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are recruiting a Sales Manager to join our sales team based in Finspång, Sweden! You will be responsible for delivering order entry for our Medium Size Gas Turbine Service business, working towards our customers in Middle East, Africa, Latin America or North America.
This is a phenomenal opportunity to experience an ambitious and rewarding role in a collaborative and dynamic environment. You will have the possibility to travel to your assigned region for meetings with regional representatives and customers. Relationship building and cooperation capabilities with a large customer focus is key for understanding the customers' operation and converting this knowledge to suitable service offerings.
The role offers a high degree of freedom to plan and execute your work and will offer great opportunities you for future work at Siemens Energy locations around the world.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You will be responsible for quoting, negotiating, forecasting and closing service orders together with our regional Sales teams.
* Maintain and develop the relationship with the regional entities and the customer organisation.
* Manage commercial risks and coordinate any technical issues as well as to handle the operative/strategic maintenance outage planning for your engines.
* Contribute to the continuous development of the department's processes, tools and products.
What You Bring
* You are customer oriented with a business mind-set, good product knowledge and the ability to communicate the value proposition in our service offerings.
* Possess a 'can-do' demeanor and are motivated to bring value for our customers.
* You are a negotiator and a relationship builder with excellent communication skills.
* University degree or equivalent experience in a technical field and experience working in customer face roles is meritorious
* System knowledge in SAP and SalesForce is an advantage
About the Team
You will be a part of a fantastic diverse team of 10 sales people.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs,
id nr 262505 not later than 2024-08-25.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Stefan Nygren on stefan.nygren@siemens-energy.com
or tel. +46 705482905.
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Shannen Foley on shannen.foley.ext@siemens-energy.com
Ersättning
Fixed salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-25
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "262505". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
8818841