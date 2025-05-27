Sales Manager - Skaraborg
Nexer Recruit AB / Chefsjobb / Skövde Visa alla chefsjobb i Skövde
2025-05-27
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Recruit AB i Skövde
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige
A dynamic and forward-thinking company in the construction-related industry is now seeking a Sales Manager with a passion for structured leadership, strategic growth, and strong business outcomes. This is a confidential recruitment process managed by Nexer Recruit.
We're looking for someone who thrives on developing people, driving change, and ensuring that the sales process is both smart and customer-focused, from first contact to closed deal.
YOUR DAILY WORKAs Sales Manager, you will lead the sales department and take full ownership of driving both performance and strategic direction. You will work closely with your team to prioritize the right opportunities, build high-quality proposals, and ensure each deal contributes to long-term success.
This is a role for someone who enjoys being hands-on, whether it's coaching individual team members, refining sales processes, or setting clear targets and deadlines that move the business forward.
A key part of your work will be helping the team understand what sets the company apart: the added value customers get beyond just the product. You'll reinforce the importance of thorough needs assessments, and ensure this customer-first mindset is reflected across the entire sales journey.
WHO YOU AREYou're a business-driven leader with a strong track record in B2B sales, ideally within project-based or construction-related industries. You bring both operational focus and strategic insight, and you know how to build a sales culture that thrives on structure, accountability, and collaboration.
We're looking for someone who:
Has experience in technical or solution-based sales
Is confident leading complex sales processes, including contract negotiation and follow-up
Brings a structured, process-oriented approach to sales leadership
Is comfortable setting clear goals, tracking performance, and driving change when needed
Has strong people skills and enjoys mentoring others to grow
Communicates fluently in both Swedish and English
Experience from construction, contracting, or technical environments is an advantage, but more important is your ability to make things happen and to bring others with you on the journey.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?This recruitment is managed by Nexer Recruit on behalf of a confidential client.
If you have any questions, you're welcome to contact the responsible recruiter Amanda Eksell at +46 70 743 41 73 or via email at amanda.eksell@nexergroup.com
. You can also reach out to Stefan Larsson at +46 73 084 68 16 or stefan.larsson@nexergroup.com
.
We review applications on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible - no later than June 22, 2025.
ABOUT THE COMPANYOur client is a well-established and growth-oriented company headquartered in the Skaraborg region. With a clear focus on delivering customized solutions and building long-term partnerships, the company operates at the intersection of construction and customer value. More details will be shared with candidates who progress in the recruitment process. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970), https://nexerrecruit.com/ Arbetsplats
Nexer Recruit Kontakt
Amanda Eksell amanda.eksell@nexergroup.com 0707 43 41 73 Jobbnummer
9363268