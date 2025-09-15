Sales Lead for a growing company
2025-09-15
About Us
We are a leading provider of comprehensive cleaning, painting, and moving services, committed to delivering exceptional quality and reliability. Our mission is to simplify the process for our clients, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience. We are currently expanding our B2B division and are looking for a highly motivated and skilled Sales Lead to drive our growth.
The Role
As our Sales Lead, you will be at the forefront of our business development efforts, focusing on acquiring and nurturing relationships with our B2B customers. You will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities, managing the sales pipeline, and closing deals that contribute directly to our company's success. This is a crucial role for someone who is a self-starter and has a passion for building lasting customer relationships.
Responsibilities
Develop and execute a strategic sales plan to achieve and exceed sales targets for our B2B services.
Identify, prospect, and engage new corporate clients in need of cleaning, painting, or moving services.
Build and maintain a robust sales pipeline through cold calling, networking, and other lead generation activities.
Conduct compelling presentations and pitches to potential clients, effectively communicating the value of our services.
Negotiate and close sales agreements, ensuring a smooth transition for new clients.
Cultivate and maintain strong, long-term relationships with existing clients to encourage repeat business and referrals.
Provide regular reports on sales performance, market trends, and competitive activity.
Collaborate with the operations team to ensure seamless service delivery and high customer satisfaction.
Requirements
Proven experience in a B2B sales role, preferably within the service industry.
Exceptional command of the English language, both written and verbal, is a must.
Strong negotiation and closing skills with a track record of meeting or exceeding sales goals.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
Ability to work independently, manage time effectively, and prioritize tasks.
A proactive, results-oriented, and resilient mindset.
What We Offer
A competitive salary with an attractive commission structure.
Opportunity to play a key role in the growth of our company.
A dynamic and supportive work environment.
Professional development opportunities.
If you are a driven and experienced sales professional with excellent English skills and a passion for building B2B relationships, we encourage you to apply.
