Sales Incentive Control Analyst - Samsung
2024-06-11
Sales Incentive Control Analyst to SAMSUNG!
The job:
The Sales Incentive Control team consists of 10 analysts and belongs to Business Control department, supporting the group's mission to optimize sales, find cost efficiency and improve profit.
Samsungs mission is to ensure all the contracted commercial terms and non-contracted sales deals/campaigns are validated based on customer's performance accurately and timely.
The team is working tightly with the internal Sales business divisions, as well as Samsungs customers; supporting internal and external stakeholders with clear guidance on the processes and having good control on actual pending issues and KPIs; The team have also good collaboration with the BI team who provides well-maintained database and systems to support this teams complex validation data logic
As a Sales Incentive Control Analyst, you will be the owner of your customers with good control on their sales deduction validation, and ensure the validation and settlements are proceeded accurately and efficiently, in which you will develop and maintain good customer relations.
You are the key person that being spider in the web supporting different stakeholders and providing advice for actual solutions.
The key responsibilities include the following:
Ensure accurate and efficient sales deduction validation for your customers, act as a cost controlling "gate keeper".
Good communication with your customers regarding validation result as well as reconciliation process.
Support sales organization with relevant Contract TC and Deal creation policy guidance and provide suggestion on actual solutions.
Support with relevant Audit Risk controlling.
Data analysis and ad-hoc report.
Drive/Support various improvement projects.
Your profile:
You are analytical and accurate, structured, business oriented, and have great communication skills. You will be working with various systems as well as cubes, therefore good skills in excel together with interest and understanding of systems and datasets is essential to succeed in this role.
Ideally, you have also work experience within Economics/Finance/Business Admin/Accounting, with relevant bachelor's or master's degree.
As a person, you have high sense of responsibility; you are open minded and flexible; you are good at working with people, at the same time also feel comfortable to work independently; You are solution oriented and seeing challenges as opportunities to develop yourself.
You are used to working in a fast-paced environment without compromising the accuracy and quality of your work.
Other beneficial experiences to succeed even further in this position:
SAP knowledge (or similar ERP systems).
Working with databases.
Excellent English required, and good knowledge either in Swedish or Korean is a plus.
Experience of working/studying in an international/multi-cultural environment
Assignment period:
01-aug-2024 - 31-jul-2026, 100% (40h/w).
Location: Samsungs office in Kista, Stockholm.
