Sales Engineer
Valmet Aktiebolag / Säljarjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla säljarjobb i Sundsvall
2026-07-10
, Timrå
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Valmet Aktiebolag i Sundsvall
, Hagfors
, Karlstad
eller i hela Sverige
Step into an impactful role as our new Product Sales Manager for Workshop Services in Sundsvall!
In this role, you are responsible for selling repair and workshop services performed at our site in Sundsvall, in close collaboration with our local service workshop and customers. You will also work with sales, production, and product management, while continuing to deepen your engineering competence. If you enjoy combining customer interaction with problem solving and want a meaningful role with clear impact, this is your opportunity in Sundsvall.
Your responsibilities
You prepare quotations for repair and workshop services performed at our Sundsvall site, based on customer requirements, commercial terms, and production lead times.
You act as the technical sales contact for customers and sales teams regarding local workshop services.
You coordinate closely with the service workshop in Sundsvall, production, and customers on scope, schedules, and updates throughout the sales process.
You create service orders and follow up cases in the ERP system.
You work cross-functionally to resolve order-related issues and ensure a smooth customer experience.
Expectations for you
Experience from service workshops, technical support, customer service, or similar roles.
Mechanical engineering background and ability to read technical drawings.
Fluency in English and Swedish.
Experience with Microsoft Office and ERP systems (LN is a plus).
You hold a B driving license.
To succeed in this role
You need to enjoy working independently while collaborating across teams to deliver high-quality technical sales support. Your structured way of working, ability to analyze information, and readiness to adapt will help you manage varying customer needs and occasional challenges. Strong technical thinking and the ability to concentrate on details will guide you in preparing accurate quotations and navigating ERP data.
We offer
You will be part of a team that works closely with customers, sales, production, project managers, and supervisors, ensuring smooth processes from quotation to delivery. You'll contribute to planning, follow-up, and daily technical activities that are essential for our service operations. Collaboration, communication, and continuous improvement are at the heart of the team's work. If you appreciate variety, teamwork, and the chance to influence how things are done, you will feel at home.
Valmet offers an inspiring and dynamic environment where you can grow both professionally and personally. You'll work with modern tools, enjoy local benefits, and be part of a global organization committed to innovation, development, and a balanced work-life.
Want to know more?
Please send your application as soon as possible via the link provided, as we will start screening applications immediately, but no later than August 5, 2026.
Would you like to know more, or do you have questions about the position? Please contact Joakim Larsson, Senior Manager, Pulp Solutions, by email at joakim.larsson@valmet.com
. Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
We perform background checks and alcohol and drug testing for all employees in Sweden, in line with our commitment to a safe and secure workplace.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how – and above all, teamwork.
Join the team! www.valmet.com/careers Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valmet Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556017-3386)
Gustaf Gidlöfs Väg 4 (visa karta
)
863 33 SUNDSBRUK Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Valmet AB Jobbnummer
9998803