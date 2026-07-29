Design Engineering Leader
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2026-07-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
TL;DR - We're seeking exceptional Design Engineering Leaders to help build the future of AI. You'll work closely with both design and engineering to build world-class interfaces that empower the next generation of creators and builders.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone and everyone build software with any language. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions of people use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products - fast. We are at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the digital world works. Lovable-built applications and websites are visited hundreds of millions of times a month, and our enterprise footprint is compounding fast. And we're just getting started.
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value extreme ownership, high velocity, and low-ego collaboration. We seek out people who care deeply, ship fast, and are eager to make a dent in the world.
What we're looking for
Must-haves
Multiple years leading design engineering, frontend, or UI engineering teams
Track record of attracting and retaining top talent who care deeply about craft
Has scaled through hypergrowth while maintaining production quality
Deep knowledge across design and frontend engineering — fluent in both worlds
Builder mindset — the job is only done in production
Founder mindset — end-to-end ownership and drive
Comfortable operating with ambiguity and incomplete information
Philosophically believes in design as an enabler, not a gatekeeper
Demonstrated ability of balancing craft and speed
Still hands-on, honing craft and workflows to lead others
Fast-paced, startup experience
An engineering leader
Strong preferences
Experience at a company with significantly greater scale than ours
Has built on frontier capabilities
Has operated in fast-moving, ambiguous environments (not just big-company experience)
Strong opinions on design systems, component architecture, and developer experience
What you'll do
Org building
Build and lead the design engineering at Lovable - spanning product, core design systems, our websites, and generative brand assets
Help scale design engineering from where we are today to whatever the future demands
Design org structure; hire ICs and leads
Partnership
Partner with design, engineering, and product leads to ship faster with higher fidelity
Bridge the gap between design intent and production reality
Craftsmanship
Coach ICs on what truly world-class implementation looks like
Own the bar for UI quality, interaction polish, and frontend performance
Continuously raise the standard of what ships
Shape new AI interactions that haven't been shaped before— how do you simultaneously lower the barrier for billions to create software while raising the ceiling of what's possible?
Iteration
Live new workflows, tooling, and AI capabilities; challenge the status quo
Manage people through their work, not around it
Develop individual and team rituals that level up everyone around them
About your application
Please submit your application in English. It's our company language, so you'll be speaking lots of it if you join.
We treat all candidates equally - if you're interested, please apply through our careers portal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28
E-post: moa@lovable.dev Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10015553