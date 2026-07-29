Multiskilled Warehouse Operator
Schneider Electric Sverige AB / Lagerjobb / Örebro Visa alla lagerjobb i Örebro
2026-07-29
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schneider Electric Sverige AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Eskilstuna
, Flen
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Join our warehouse team as an Operations Operator and help us deliver excellence every day. This hands-on role is perfect for someone who thrives in a structured, safety-focused environment and takes pride in getting the job done right.
What will you do?
Oversee receiving, storing, and shipping activities to ensure accurate and timely order fulfillment
Maintain inventory control and proper stock rotation to support product quality and availability
Ensure compliance with safety, security, and operational procedures across all warehouse activities
Contribute to process improvements that boost efficiency and reduce operational risk
What are the key skills we are looking for?
Continuous Improvement — developing level; identifying opportunities to streamline warehouse processes and reduce waste
Customer Orientation — developing level; ensuring orders are fulfilled accurately and on time to meet customer expectations
Drives for Results — developing level; maintaining productivity standards while meeting daily operational targets
Operational Health and Safety Management — developing level; following safety protocols to protect yourself and your team
Problem Solving — developing level; addressing operational challenges quickly to minimize disruptions
Supply Chain Risk Management — developing level; recognizing and mitigating risks that could impact inventory or delivery
Transportation — developing level; coordinating inbound and outbound shipments effectively
Warehouse Design — developing level; optimizing layout and storage to improve workflow efficiency
What qualifications will make you successful?
Strong attention to detail and accuracy in fast-paced environments
Reliable team player who communicates clearly and collaborates effectively
Adaptable mindset with the ability to handle shifting priorities
Commitment to safety and following established procedures
What's in it for me?
Hands-on role where your work directly impacts customer satisfaction and operational success
Collaborative team culture that prioritizes safety and mutual support
Opportunities to build valuable supply chain skills and advance your career
Structured environment with clear processes and expectations
Ready to bring your energy and reliability to our team? Apply today!
At Schneider, we believe that every employee is a talent who deserves equal opportunities. This means you matter. Every individual needs to feel valued, supported, and treated fairly to do their best work.
Our Total Rewards is our way of saying: "We see you. We value you". It's more than just pay and benefits – it's a meaningful investment in you. It is designed for you to perform, grow, feel safe, and elevate your potential to shine as an impact maker.
Schneider Electric is there when it matters most to you
Our Total Rewards package outlines all the benefits and support you'll enjoy as part of the Schneider Electric team:
Care for Yourself and Your Family. We ensure you feel secure with benefits that help you and your family thrive: important insurances, paid leave, parental and care leave, wellness contribution, flexible working options, employee counseling and a Benefits Portal with various deals and discounts.
Invest and Plan Your Future. We help you plan and invest for the future with competitive pay and programs: your base salary, bonus programs, opportunities to own company shares, discounts on company products, referral bonus, pension plans and a digital pension advisory tool.
Grow Your Skills and Career. We commit to helping you grow with ongoing performance and development conversations, global career opportunities, access to our Schneider Career Hub for new positions, projects, and mentors, and learning platforms to equip you with the skills for today and tomorrow.
Team Up in the Workplace. We encourage teaming up through smart ways to collaborate, employee associations, celebrating contributions via a recognition portal, sharing your voice in our engagement survey, and fostering an inclusive, caring workplace.
Support Your Community. We make a difference in your community with volunteer leave, programs through Schneider Electric Foundation, and initiatives that support education.
Looking to make an IMPACT with your career?
When you are thinking about joining a new team, culture matters. At Schneider Electric, our values and behaviors are the foundation for creating a great culture to support business success. We believe that our IMPACT values – Inclusion, Mastery, Purpose, Action, Curiosity, Teamwork – starts with us.
IMPACT is also your invitation to join Schneider Electric where you can contribute to turning sustainability ambition into actions, no matter what role you play. It is a call to connect your career with the ambition of achieving a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable world.
We are looking for IMPACT Makers; exceptional people who turn sustainability ambitions into actions at the intersection of automation, electrification, and digitization. We celebrate IMPACT Makers and believe everyone has the potential to be one.
Become an IMPACT Maker with Schneider Electric – apply today!
€40 billion global revenue
• 9% organic growth
150 000+ employees in 100+ countries
You must submit an online application to be considered for any position with us. This position will be posted until filled.
Schneider Electric aspires to be the most inclusive and caring company in the world, by providing equitable opportunities to everyone, everywhere, and ensuring all employees feel uniquely valued and safe to contribute their best. We mirror the diversity of the communities in which we operate, and 'inclusion' is one of our core values. We believe our differences make us stronger as a company and as individuals and we are committed to cham Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "468499558". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schneider Electric Sverige AB
(org.nr 556259-3532)
702 27 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Örebro Jobbnummer
10015560