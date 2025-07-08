Sales Development Representative
Education changes lives.
But tech hasn't lived up to its promise-yet. At Kognity, we're here to change that.
We blend smart pedagogy with cutting-edge tech to create powerful, engaging learning experiences. Every student, everywhere, deserves the tools to succeed-no matter their background. We're on a mission to make that happen.
We're growing fast and looking for a Sales Development Representative to help us expand across the US, start conversations with schools, and fuel our next growth stage.
Please note: This role requires working Pacific hours (11:00-20:00 CET) on Wednesdays and Thursdays to connect with U.S. West Coast schools.
Working hours:
Mon, Tue, Fri - 09:00-18:00 CET
Wed & Thu - 11:00-20:00 CET
Why Kognity is the place to be:
Educational Impact: Be a part of a trailblazing EdTech company committed to reshaping the future of learning. Your expertise will directly contribute to increasing the number of teachers and students benefiting from Kognity in their teaching and learning.
Collaborative Culture: Work alongside a passionate team dedicated to leveraging technology to radically improve learning.
Career Growth Opportunities: Seize the chance to grow professionally in a dynamic environment. We invest in our team members' development, providing resources and opportunities for continuous learning and advancement.
Responsibilities:
Drive Kognity's growth by identifying and engaging new US schools and educational institutions.
Build relationships with key decision-makers and convert those leads into opportunities by scheduling demos with qualified prospects for our team of Account Executives.
Represent Kognity at events, conferences, trade shows, and other industry events.
Maintain accurate and up-to-date reports on calling activities, as well as inbound and outbound lead management.
Requirements:
Native-level English. You're a strong communicator who can write clear, engaging messages with spot-on grammar and tone.
Ability to work Pacific hours to connect with U.S. West Coast schools.
Proven sales experience. You know how to prospect, qualify leads, and spot opportunities. You're confident in uncovering customer needs and pitching the right solution.
Skilled at building rapport. You can quickly connect with key decision-makers in schools and educational institutions.
Driven and energetic. You're goal-oriented, persistent, and see every "no" as one step closer to a "yes."
Interview process
Discovery Call with a Recruiter: A friendly chat with a Recruiter to explore if the role is your perfect match.
Hiring Manager Hangout: Connect with the team lead for a laid-back conversation. Uncover more details of the role and let them get to know you.
Case study collab: Showcase your sales skills with real-world scenarios.
Values Interview: Share your journey by engaging in a lively discussion about your experiences, aligning them with the heartbeat of our company values.
Leadership discussion: Elevate the excitement with a chat with our sales leadership team.
Our Values
We maximise progress - We're not just dreamers; we're doers. We dive deep, reflect, and craft strategies that propel us toward our vision. If it means maximum progress, we make it happen, no holding back!
We take ownership - We take initiative and solve problems we see.
We drive customer value - Success for our customers drives our progress. We create customer value in everything we do.
We are transparent - No secrets, no mysteries. We're the open book of opinions and feedback. Radical transparency is our thing, and we're not shy about sharing information far and wide. Let the truth shine!
We take care of ourselves and each other - We work hard and passionately. We also prioritise our well-being and that of our colleagues. We think long-term.
Every qualified person will be evaluated regardless of age, gender, identity, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability status or religion.
Benefits
Flexible hours - Work in a way that fits around your personal life.
Hybrid working - A few times a week in our vibrant Stockholm office.
ITP Pension Plan - With Nordnet.
5,000 SEK yearly wellness allowance - To spend on health-related services.
30 days of paid vacation - Every year.
Full pay sick leave - Starting on day 1.
Modern work equipment - MacBook and iPhone provided.
