Sales Development Representative
2025-06-30
We're looking for an English-speaking Sales Development Representative to join our Commercial team at Bambuser.
Open to candidates based in Stockholm, Paris, or London
At Bambuser, we're transforming how the world shops online by bringing video commerce to life for some of the world's most loved brands. As an SDR on our Commercial team, you'll be the one sparking those first, crucial conversations with top ecommerce players around the globe.
You'll play a key role in our outbound sales efforts - identifying, engaging, and qualifying new business opportunities across priority markets. Working closely with teammates in Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Partnerships, your mission is to open doors with leading retailers and digital-first companies, setting the stage for meaningful, long-term customer relationships.
If you thrive in a fast-moving SaaS environment, love connecting with people, and want to help shape the future of online shopping, we'd love to hear from you.
What you'll do Own the first step in our sales funnel: identify, contact, and qualify new prospects through email, LinkedIn, cold calls, and creative outreach), in alignment with Bambuser's Ideal Customer Profile
Book discovery meetings for Account Executives in key international markets
Research and prioritize target accounts, tailoring your outreach to speak to ecommerce decision-makers
Partner with Marketing on campaigns, events, and creative ways to warm up leads
Represent Bambuser at virtual and in-person events to build pipeline and awareness
Who you are You've got at least 1 year of experience in sales development, business development, or a similar commercial role
You're fluent in English (spoken and written) and not afraid to pick up the phone
You're a strong communicator: curious, goal-driven, and proactive
You're organized, eager to learn, and comfortable using sales tools (Salesforce, Outreach, LinkedIn Sales Navigator
You might have some experience in ecommerce, SaaS, startups/scale-ups, or speak French, Spanish, or another language? That's a plus!
What's in it for you
You'll take ownership from day one and learn what it takes to thrive in high-performing sales. This is a hands-on role where you'll build real relationships with some of the world's most exciting brands, gain exposure across departments, and develop the skills to grow into more senior commercial roles as we scale.
You'll be part of a team that's shaping the future of video shopping, and having a lot of fun along the way. Many of our Sales team members started in SDR roles just like this one, and we're big believers in growing from within.
We also offer a flexible, hybrid setup: work from home when you need focus, or plug into the energy of one of our beautiful offices and co-working spaces in Stockholm, Paris, or London, depending on where you're based. Wherever you are, you'll be part of a warm, international team that loves to collaborate, win together, and celebrate the journey.
If you have any questions about the role, feel free to email us or contact the hiring manager for this position, Noah Somaratne, at +46 72 980 49 27.
This is Bambuser
Bambuser is a pioneering company in virtual commerce technology, playing a key role in driving customer engagement and sales for some of the world's largest brands and retailers, such as LVMH, Sonos, Audi, Viktoria Beckham, among many others.
Founded in 2007, Bambuser has been at the forefront of live streaming technology, and in 2019, it revolutionized the industry by launching interactive eCommerce solutions. This quickly made Bambuser the platform of choice for businesses worldwide. By making video shoppable, Bambuser has created a new era in virtual retail, consistently innovating and providing cutting-edge solutions to its global clientele.
