Sales Development Representative
Swin Technologies AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swin Technologies AB i Stockholm
About TrusTrace
Founded in 2016, TrusTrace offers a market-leading platform for supply chain traceability and compliance, enabling brands and suppliers around the world to standardise how supply chain and material traceability data is captured, digitised and shared. TrusTrace is leading global-scale traceability programs for many of the world's largest brands. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with additional offices in India and the US.
About the role:
As a Sales Development Representative at TrusTrace, you will be a pivotal member of our sales team, responsible for generating new business opportunities and contributing to the company's growth. You'll engage with potential clients to understand their needs and identify how our SaaS solutions can address those needs. By nurturing leads through the sales pipeline, you'll help our company achieve its revenue targets.
What you will do
Generate new business opportunities to fuel the sales pipeline by identifying, qualifying, and setting appointments for the sales team.
Prospecting to qualify leads through calls, emails, and social media.
Understand customer needs and requirements, and introduce our SaaS solutions appropriately.
Work closely with the marketing team to drive continuous improvement in lead generation and qualification processes.
Maintain active engagement with new and existing leads through creative follow-up communications designed to increase customer interest in TrusTrace's products.
Achieve monthly quotas of qualified opportunities
Utilize CRM tools to ensure standardized communication and lead management processes.
Collaborate with sales teams by bringing innovative lead generation ideas to each weekly meeting.
Who you might be
1-2 years of experience in sales, marketing, or customer service, preferably in the SaaS or technology sector.
Strong communication skills in English, both written and verbal, with the ability to engage and persuade.
Experience using CRM software (e.g., Salesforce, HubSpot) and sales engagement platforms.
Ability to prioritize, and manage time effectively.
A self-starter with a track record of successful, credible lead follow-up and sales development at multiple levels within an organization.
Familiarity with SaaS products and the ability to understand and explain complex technical solutions.
Experience using AI tools to improve efficiency.
Team player with excellent interpersonal skills.
This role is a full time employment based from our HQ in central Stockholm.
What do we offer?
The opportunity to drive change and break new grounds to enhance and strengthen a growing global scale-up company, committed to accelerate sustainable transformation in fashion.
To be part of a great multicultural, multilingual team.
Fixed salary with benefits.
A hybrid work model.
A centrally located office in central Stockholm with perks.
Want to you our team? Apply today with your CV and a brief introduction explaining why we might be the perfect match Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-03
E-post: anitha.ramasubramanian@trustrace.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swin Technologies AB
(org.nr 559122-3796)
Olof Palmes Gata 11 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Anitha Ramasubramanian anitha.ramasubramanian@trustrace.com Jobbnummer
9295389