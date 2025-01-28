Sales Development Representative
Benify AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Benify AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 500 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1500 customers and approximately two million users around the world We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included "Because People Matter"
About the role
As a Sales Development Representative (SDR) you will focus on the early stages of the sales cycle, engaging with prospective customers through outbound channels such as LinkedIn, Cold Calling and Email - with the ultimate aim of generating qualified pipeline for the sales organisation.
You will be supported in the role by regular coaching from your line manager, senior sales managers and a collaborative culture with your SDR peers.
If you are successful as an SDR, the doors to other exciting positions and growth within Benify will be wide open!
You should definitely bring this with you:
• Professional language skills in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
• Enthusiasm and determination to succeed in SaaS sales
• Enthusiastic to learn and a real team player
• Excellent communication skills
• A positive mindset
• Belief in our core values: To exceed expectations, show love and always think ahead
• Strong interest in HR technology and/or willingness to learn more about the industry
This would be great, but not essential:
• Previous experience in sales/telesales for at least 1 year, especially in the SaaS/HR sector
• Specific experience in an SDR role
• Experience using Salesforce, hubspot, sales navigator, zoom info
What do we offer you?
Join a dynamic and innovative SaaS company dedicated to helping employers improve their relationships with employees worldwide. As a Benifyer, you'll enjoy a forward-thinking culture that encourages personal and professional growth. We offer an entrepreneurial environment that values creativity and new ideas, with a commitment to diversity and inclusion. With a nearly gender-balanced team, we prioritize creating a supportive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Perks of being a Benifyer
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
30 days annual leave
Collective agreement
Generous wellness allowance
ITP1 Pension and Lifeplan - a pension tool that provides you with personalized advice to optimize your retirement planning
Workation (possibility to work 2 weeks per quarter anywhere in the EU)
We encourage you to take on new challenges (20% of our hires are colleagues taking on a new role)
What else is important?
Location: Stockholm, Sweden [Hybrid with 2-3 days in the office]
Start date: As soon as we find the right match!
Apply by submitting your CV and/or your LinkedIn profile in English. We screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date.
Interested, but not right now? Register your interest here and be notified when we are hiring: https://career.benify.com/connect
Please let us know if you need any reasonable adjustments for interviews by replying to the email you will receive after you apply. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Benify AB
(org.nr 556595-0317), https://www.benify.com Arbetsplats
Benify Kontakt
Amele Missode amele.missode@benify.com Jobbnummer
9128972