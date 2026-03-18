Sales Developer Lead
Jobylon AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jobylon AB i Stockholm
We are now looking for a star who wants to be part of taking our sales team, our product and our customers to the next level!
Are you a person who wants to be part of a driven sales team at a growing SaaS company? We are growing, and to continue to do so we need a Sales Developer Lead that can make us accelerate even faster. Maybe it's just you we're looking for!
Who are we?
Today we are a team of 40 Jobylonians who all work together with a clear mission - "Hiring Simplified". Every day, we help HR departments around the world to easily create and disseminate innovative job advertisements and manage their candidates in a user-friendly recruitment tool.
Today, we are proud of the fact that Jobylon is used and appreciated by hundreds of successful international brands worldwide such as KPMG, McDonald's, Capgemini, and Northvolt.
What does a Sales Development Lead (SDL) do on Jobylon?
As Sales Development Lead, your main responsibility will be to build up Jobylon's SDR function in the Nordic region. Together with our Head of Marketing & Sales, you will set up routines for how we create new sales opportunities. You will also contact leads in close collaboration with our Account Executives and our marketing team.
The role of Sales Development Lead is one of the most important and crucial roles we will recruit as you will make a big impression on our sales process and what we our out of our marketing activities in the end. As an SDL, you will be the glue between market and sales and the one who makes sure that our leads convert to actual customers. To sum it up, you can say that you as SDL will be the beating heart that makes our whole sales process go around!
In the role, you will focus on the following parts:
• Implement and develop processes to qualify and develop leads
• Contact outbound leads that you yourself will prospect according to our Ideal Customer Profile
• Contact inbound leads based on MQL's from our marketing team
• Contact, follow up and book appointments with the incoming requests that come in
• Make targeted sales efforts to book meetings with potential future customers
About you and why you will play an important role
One of our keywords at Jobylon is "Passion for Business". Everything we do must ultimately result in concrete business value for our customers. With this key word in the back, we have grown strongly in the past year and are now facing our most expansive phase to date. In the coming years, you as Sales Development Lead will have the chance to take part in an exciting journey at a high pace and we therefore believe that you as a person thrive in an environment where you are motivated by just this!
To thrive in the role of SDL, we believe that you:
• Has previous experience of similar tasks, preferably at a SaaS company.
• Have an eye for what sets a real sales opportunity apart.
• You know how to create relationships and are not afraid to contact decision makers at some of the largest companies in the Nordic region.
• Is an ambitious, results-oriented with strong communication skills.
• Has a sharp business sense and likes to win. You probably also like to develop processes, and contribute to Jobylon's continuous improvement.
• Fluent language skills in Swedish and English, both orally and in writing.
Join us on our journey!
Are you ready to take Jobylon to the next level? Do not miss the opportunity to join an driven sales team at an exciting SaaS company in growth early on! We interview candidates on an ongoing basis, so apply today!
Jobylon is a fast-growing SaaS company with great ambitions to change the traditional way companies attract, recruit and handle candidates. With a strong focus on the candidate experience, a seamless and user-friendly product and world-class customer service, we have come a long way, while our journey has barely begun.
The team behind Jobylon is an ambitious and curious group that always puts the customer first, we believe that the only way to create something fantastic and unique is to do it together with our customers in an environment where the key word "Happiness" is at the center and where we dare challenge each other. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "933837519". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobylon AB
(org.nr 556810-6172)
112 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Jobylon Jobbnummer
9805779