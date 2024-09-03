Sales Coordinator, Emirates Sweden
2024-09-03
Sales Coordinator for Emirates
Job Purpose· Act as the local marketing support and coordinator towards the corporate communications, marketing and brand team in Dubai. These duties will include support during the brief process, campaign planning, general communication to trade and other partners, translations as well as proof reading and approval of advertising material.
• Preparation of sales material, images, power point templates, videos etc.
• Check press releases from PR agency
• Coordinate and manage events and business promotion activities such as sponsoring activities, joint workshops with tourism boards, hotels and other partners, incl. invitation, RSVP-process and CRM-management of same.
• Manage give-away stock incl. order of supplies.
• Create Prizewinner Letters as per request by Sales Executives / Manager.
• Maintain the contact lists to ensure all trade related database are kept updated.
• Maintain, regularly update and generate reports from Salesforce as required.
• Assist with Skywards queries where possible or divert to correct team member.
• Link to HO and Nordic CASA contact. Co-ordinate ARN (National Board of Consumers) cases with relevant parties and other legal related questions.
• Hotel reservations for guests arriving in Sweden.
• Manage our local office suppliers.
• Various administrative support duties for Country Manager, Finance Manager and commercial team upon request
• BSP, such as refunds and ADA/ADM/ACM-handling.
Qualifications & Experience· Educated to "A" (Advanced) level.
• Proficient user of MS Office, Teams, SharePoint and social media. Knowledge of Salesforce advantageous.
• Good working knowledge of Leisure, Consolidator, and Corporate markets.
• Fluency in written and spoken Swedish and English.
• Excellent communication and presentation skills.
• Applicants must have the legal right to live and work in Sweden. The Company will not provide assistance with obtaining work permits.
Salary & BenefitsJoin our growing team and enjoy a competitive remuneration package, discounts on flights and hotel stays. Find out more about working with us in our website www.emirates.com/careers Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resebemanning & Rekrytering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556950-9630), https://www.resebemanning.se/ Arbetsplats
Resebemanning Kontakt
Jannica Grönqvist jannica@resebemanning.se 0723-240421 Jobbnummer
8877778