Sales Coordinator
2025-01-30
About Wehype
At Wehype, our mission is to empower Creators and Games to collaborate seamlessly and grow together. We achieve this by providing a platform that connects Creators and Games from all corners of the world through a rich product experience that supports various activations, including paid sponsorships, rewards, and giveaways.
About the Role
As a Sales Coordinator, you'll play a key role in supporting our sales team by managing client communications, coordinating deals, and ensuring smooth operations. You'll handle administrative tasks, track sales performance, and help optimize processes to drive business growth. Additionally, you'll contribute to strategic initiatives to enhance sales efficiency and effectiveness.
What you will do
Assist in the creation of strategic material for Wehype & our Partners
Research and develop strategies for Games to be successful via the help of content creators
Support our Partnership Team with specific requests from Partners
Collaborate with the team on different internal projects
Explore new concepts with the team where influencer marketing can be tested
Who you are
A lifelong gamer. You are up to date with gaming trends and enjoy playing a wide range of games with a great understanding of the core mechanics of each genre.
Strong interest in platforms and services such as Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. You actively follow and watch content creators
0-2 years of experience - plus if within Gaming or Tech
Eager to learn and take on new challenges
Strong team player who commits and follows through on projects
Creative and proactive when approaching solutions for problems
Ability to interpret basic data and work with numbers
Fluent in English
What's in it for you?
Career Development: Grow your skills and gain valuable experience in a rapidly expanding industry.
Health and Wellness: Enjoy a wellness grant for gym/yoga/massage and daily office breakfasts.
Exciting Projects: Work with iconic games like FIFA, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and more.
Gaming Perks: Access gaming stations at work to enjoy the games you collaborate on or unwind with your favorites.
