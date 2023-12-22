Sales Consultant
2023-12-22
Unimail Systems AB is an innovative company in the field of industrial automation and software development in newspaper branch. With expertise in delivering high-quality solutions and services, we strive to be our customers' foremost business partner in our specialized area. We are looking for a person who will play a vital role by consistently contributing to quality, delivery, and results.
Your Responsibilities:
As a sales consultant at Unimail Systems AB, you will have product responsibility for sales and consulting services in the areas of mailroom automation and software. You will primarily work on a diverse range of tasks that include mailroom solutions and system integrations. In your role as a sales consultant, you will work comprehensively to develop business and processes for customers from different countries including Nordic, Europe, South Asia, and middle east. Additionally, you will strategically enhance our market offerings by optimizing processes, products, and business both in the short and long term.
Personal Qualities and Qualifications:
As an individual, you are meticulous, responsible, and thrive in a fast-paced environment. Furthermore, you are organized and accustomed to work in accordance with safety regulations and guidelines. You enjoy finding solutions to potential problems, thinking outside the box to create new opportunities that contribute to development and growth.
To succeed in the role of a sales consultant, we see the following qualifications as essential:
Sales experience in technical sales with competence in technology and industry. You have a genuine interest in sales and in establishing long-term customer relationships. In your work, you are results-oriented, build trust, and have a clear technical mindset.
You should have a good command of English.
Proficiency in data handling is a must, as all documentation is done in our business systems.
Responsible, place significant importance on teamwork but also have the ability to work independently.
You are fluent in both spoken and written Chinese so that you can communicate with our chinese engineer team efficiently.
You can accept frequent business travel assignments abroad to visit exisiting and potential customers in nordic, europe, south asia and middle east.
We place great emphasis on personal suitability and provide the necessary training and information required to succeed in the role. For the right person, there are excellent development opportunities.
We Offer:
Unimail Systems AB offers an independent and stimulating work environment where you have the opportunity to grow with the company. You will have access to technical product training and the opportunity to work with international partners. Here, you will experience the advantages of a small company, including flexibility, short decision-making processes, and a strong sense of teamwork, along with the long-term stability and resources provided by our corporate affiliation. This also means that there are good opportunities for internal development and future career prospects for the right person.
Application:
Warmly welcome your application! Selections and interviews are conducted continuously, so do not delay in submitting your application.
For further information, please feel free to contact jie at jie@unimailsystems.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-21
E-post: jie@unimailsystems.com
