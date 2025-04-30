Sales assistant
2025-04-30
Zara store in Malmö is looking for a part-time Sales assistant for the upcoming season.
About us
Zara offers the latest fashion trends for women, men and children. An international brand with stores in the main cities of the world and online. Our business model is centered in our customers, constantly adapting to their needs. We love what we do. Teamwork, passion, curiosity, diversity, sustainability, creativity and humility are our daily motivation. Does it sound like you? Maybe you are a Zara person.
How we imagine you
You are passionate, curious, motivated and dynamic, with something different to contribute. You are a multitasker, creative, unstoppable and proactive. You love fashion and celebrate self-expression. You shine in a fast-paced environment, where you can be yourself around talented people like you!
Having previous retail experience is a plus, but what we care most about is that you want to learn and grow with us. At Inditex you will find more than a job!
What we expect from you
From day one you'll work in a team and have your own voice. You'll develop your skills and be given responsibilities. You'll have all the tools at your fingertips to make a difference. As a Sales Assistant, part of your responsibilities will be:
Deliver a high level of customer experience
Support the cash desk and delivery teams
Understand the latest fashion trends
Replenish the shop floor
Support other store or stockroom functions when needed
What we offer
Our internal talent is our greatest asset and we are proud of offering internal promotion programs where you will find opportunities to grow, e-learning and training programs - we never stop learning!
You will be rewarded with a competitive compensation package and you will also receive 25% discount to buy the latest trends in any of our Inditex brands available in your market.
We are committed to ensure that our recruitment processes are barrier free and as inclusive as possible to everyone. This includes making adjustments for people with disability or long term conditions.
Other information
• temporary employment contract (säsongsarbete) ;
• 16-20 working hours a week, including work in the weekends and evenings;
• work clothes/uniform provided;
• wellness allowance (friskvårdsbidrag) and staff discounts provided after 6 months of employment.
Important: This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Jobbnummer
9315140