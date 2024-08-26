Sales and Business developing manager - Life Science
2024-08-26
If you have a life science background and are passionate about generating sales leads, this is the job for you. Kromnigon is a biotech company in the Gothenburg area with innovative solutions for antibody labelling and precision chemistry based on streptavidin. We have established a product line of both reagents and hardware to enable detection of proteins in tissues and solutions that are gaining market traction and we are seeing steady revenue growth. Several new products will be launched during 2024 and we are looking for a dedicated sales & product specialist to drive and expand sales of existing and new products.
Job Responsibilities
You will be responsible for growing our business, primarily in the European and US markets. You will develop strategies to approach new customers, nurture existing customers, build relationships and gather customer feedback for guidance of future product development, and accelerate the revenue growth of Kromnigon.
Required skills
You should
Have considerable experience in sales, ideally in the reagents market
Have good sales organization and communication skills
Be a proactive team player with a drive to achieve the sales goals of the company
Have a degree in life sciences, and preferably hands-on experience with precision chemistry, biomarker discovery, or antibody-based methods.
Be flexible and appreciate working in a small organization where your contribution can make a big difference
About Kromnigon
Kromnigon has developed a portfolio of reagents based on our patented StreptaClick® molecule. StreptaClick® is a linker that attaches reporter molecules to biotinylated antibodies in solution without aggregation that is used by customers that perform immunolabellings. We are now launching a new family of StreptaClick products with a defined number of alkynes or azides optimized for click chemistry. The products provide unparalleled precision in linking reporter molecules, such as oligos, fluorochromes and enzymes to biotinylated antibodies. This will expand our addressable market beyond immunofluorescense into biomarker discovery and validation assays.
The job environment
Kromnigon is located in the AstraZeneca BioVentureHub at AstraZeneca R&D in Mölndal, Sweden. The area is a vibrant scientific environment with many other biotechnology companies and close contact with AstraZeneca and GoCo Health Innovation City. The company is at an early stage, which means you will be actively involved in building the team and culture. Kromnigon has a flat structure and you will report directly to the CEO. Så ansöker du
