Sales Analyst
AB Electrolux / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Sales Channel Analyst
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
About the role:
This role is part of the central Customer Business Development (CBD) team. You will be working in a very international team with people based all over Europe. The team culture is very open, and this will give you the opportunity to develop yourself further.
You will be working in the central CBD team together with the Head of Customer Business Development Electrical Retail (ER) for BA Europe, supporting the main activities we run to leverage sales performance in our local organizations (Commercial Area's).
Location
The role is based in our Global HQ in Stockholm.
What you'll do:
• Analyzing monthly sales data, GFK market data and leading online KPI's.
• Creating dashboards to support business decisions and give recommendations.
• Supporting with the preparation of meetings on sector level/with the Commercial Areas.
• Being responsible for project management of central initiatives.
• Owning of the pan EU promo tracker and responsible for further development of the tool.
Who you are:
• Bachelor's in business administration, economics and/or finance.
• Relevant experience in a similar role.
• Experience working with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and PowerBI.
• Strong communication and presentation skills.
• Ability to build successful relationships at all levels of the organization.
• Financial- and project management.
• Fluent in English, other European languages are a benefit.
As part of the Electrolux Group, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux Appliances AB (org nr 556222-8683) Jobbnummer
9251798