SaaS architecture/infra developers
2025-02-11
About Us
We are an innovation-driven IT product and consulting company committed to providing high-quality solutions and consultants.
At Luday AB, our primary objective is to deliver services of the highest quality. We take the time to fully understand the requirements of each client before creating software solutions or providing consulting resources specifically suited to their needs. To help our clients maximize the value of their software solutions, we also offer ongoing support and maintenance.
Competencies:
We are seeking experienced SaaS Architecture/Infrastructure Developers to join our team. The ideal candidates should possess expertise in the following areas:
CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment)
Product versioning and component consistency
AWS (Amazon Web Services)
Terraform
Kubernetes
Linux Foundation
Bash scripting
Python
Java
Go
Projects & Responsibilities:
As a SaaS Architecture/Infrastructure Developer, you will work on critical cloud infrastructure projects and drive improvements in automation, security, and scalability. Your tasks will include:
Automating Git-based deployments in AWS using Terraform.
Designing and implementing backup procedures for infrastructure reliability.
Developing an online production debug environment to enhance system troubleshooting.
Conducting availability analysis, implementing resilience strategies, and defining short-term improvements.
Enhancing AppStream (Windows VDI solution) by improving sizing, stability, image cleanup, and overall usage efficiency.
Migrating a VM-based GitLab ecosystem to a Kubernetes-based deployment, ensuring compatibility with AWS.
Upgrading the Eclipse platform for DWS and Session Server.
Enabling Java 21 for the Session Server.
Supporting the migration away from JMS-request to more efficient messaging solutions.
Introducing JWT-based authentication in PWS for enhanced security.
Constructing a web-based launcher page for PWS, improving accessibility and user experience.
Evaluating customer-managed deployment requirements to optimize flexibility and scalability.
Why Join Us?
Work on cutting-edge SaaS infrastructure projects in a dynamic and collaborative environment.
Leverage the latest cloud technologies to drive innovation.
Be part of a highly skilled and motivated team focused on automation, security, and resilience.
Gain hands-on experience with modern DevOps practices and cloud-native architectures.
If you are passionate about cloud infrastructure, automation, and SaaS architecture, we would love to hear from you!
