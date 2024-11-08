RWI Advisor on Human Rights and Afghanistan
2024-11-08
About RWI
RWI is an independent academic institution established at Lund University in Sweden in 1984. We combine multi-disciplinary human rights research with education, capacity building, and outreach to contribute to a wider understanding of, and respect for, human rights and humanitarian law. We work with four main thematic areas: access to justice, human rights and the environment, business and human rights, and international humanitarian law, with non-discrimination and inclusion as crosscutting approaches. Since the early 1990s we have cooperated with a wide range of institutions and human rights stakeholders in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East to advance the practical application of human rights, and supported research and dialogue around human rights issues. Currently we have offices in Bangkok, Harare, Jakarta, Lund, Nairobi, Phnom Penh, and Yerevan.
RWI's Afghanistan Programme
RWI's Afghanistan programme is managed from the RWI headquarters in Lund, Sweden, and since 2022 it explicitly supports, together with OHCHR, the mandate of the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan who is hosted by the Institute as Visiting Professor (VP).
The programme aims to contribute to better-informed strategies and initiatives to promote and protect human rights in Afghanistan, with the long-term objective of strengthening conditions for inclusive governance, peace, and respect for human rights and gender equality in the country. Concretely, we do this by supporting:
• Increased access to concrete recommendations and potential solutions, aimed to more effectively promote human rights and gender equality in Afghanistan;
• Increased scholarship and academic discourse on the human rights situation, including in relation to gender equality, in Afghanistan;
• Maintained and/or enhanced capacities of Afghan researchers to produce high quality research that contribute to monitoring, promoting and protecting human rights in Afghanistan; and
• Increased capacities of Afghan human rights defenders and civil society to work for human rights, gender equality and inclusive governance in Afghanistan, including through engagement with UN mechanisms.
For more information about our work, see https://rwi.lu.se/afghanistan-programme/
Role of the Advisor on Human Rights and Afghanistan
The advisor is expected to start as soon as the contract is signed, and no later than January 2025. The employment is for a year and can be extended.
The aim of the position is to support the VP in his tasks in the programme, as well as in his UN mandate as Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human rights in Afghanistan (UNSR), in gathering case information for reports; liaising with human rights defender organizations and stakeholders on individual cases; supporting speaking engagements and meetings; by analysing situations related to human rights in Afghanistan, including media monitoring in local languages; and through interpretation and translation as requested, including quality checks of translated reports in Dari and Pashto.
The position functions in the framework of the RWI Afghanistan programme, supporting its goals and expected results, and is conducted in coordination with RWI team members where relevant to ensure synergies and alignment with RWI policy and overall programme aims.
The advisor reports to the VP and UNSR with regards to tasks, and formally, e.g. with regards to goals, policy, and coordination with the RWI programme team, to the RWI Afghanistan programme director.
While selection will be based on the totality of all required criteria, the preference is that they work at the RWI premises in Lund, Sweden. For this, a work permit in Sweden or in the EU is required. If it is not feasible for the preferred candidate to be based in Lund (e.g. acquire a work permit in Sweden), the advisor can work from home in their country of residence on a consultancy basis.
The position can be full-time or part-time, as agreed with the selected candidate.
Due to the sensitivity of the role, the advisor will be requested to sign a confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement.
The full description of responsibilities and qualifications of the position is available here.
Your profile
Applicants should have an in-depth knowledge of the Afghanistan context with regards to human rights and gender equality.
Demonstrated human rights analysis and documentation skills and experience is also required, as well as commitment to and proven ability and experience in advising individuals in crisis. Applicants should have proven integrity with regards both to handling confidential information, and a commitment to non-discrimination, as well as proven ability to create trusting relationships with state and CSO stakeholders. Applicants must be willing to undertake training as required.
As the advisor will support translation and interpretation, and quality check translations of official SR reports and statements, professional level language skills (written and spoken) in both Dari and Pashto is required, in addition to professional level English language skills.
The advisor is also expected to join the VP in missions and should therefore be able to travel.
While selection will be based on the totality of all required criteria, the preference is that s/he works at the RWI premises in Lund, Sweden. For this, a work permit in Sweden or in the EU is required. If it is not feasible for the preferred candidate to be based in Lund (e.g. acquire a work permit in Sweden), the advisor can work from home in her/his country of residence on a consultancy basis.
The position can be full-time or part-time, as agreed with the selected candidate.
Application process
To apply for this position, please upload your CV, motivation letter, and any other supporting documents 25 November 2024, through the "Apply" function on this page.
Please note that applications sent by email will not be registered.
Questions about the position should be directed to the RWI Afghanistan programme director Helena Olsson at Helena.olsson@rwi.lu.se
The Raoul Wallenberg Institute is an equal-opportunities employer, and welcomes applications from all qualified persons.
