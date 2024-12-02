RoleScala Developer
Eeze Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-12-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eeze Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Expert Scala Developer
We are looking for an experienced Scala Developer to join a dynamic team in Stockholm. This role is suited for a professional who thrives in an agile environment and has a proven track record of delivering complex solutions on tight deadlines.
Key Responsibilities Develop Scala/Spark programs, scripts, and macros for data extraction, transformation, and analysis.
Design and implement scalable solutions to meet business requirements.
Support and maintain existing Hadoop applications and related technologies.
Develop and maintain metadata, user access, and security controls.
Create and maintain technical documentation, including data models, process flows, and system diagrams.
Required Skills and Experience 3-5 years of experience with Scala/Spark in relevant projects.
Expertise in creating Scala/Spark jobs for data transformation and aggregation.
Proficiency in agile development methodologies and handling tight deadlines.
Experience with: Unit testing and peer code reviews.
Building and deploying JARs through Jenkins pipelines.
Root cause analysis for bugs.
The Hadoop ecosystem, including Hive (HQL), Oozie, and shell scripting.
Version control systems such as Git and monitoring tools like Splunk.
Preferred Qualifications Certifications in Scala, Spark, Hadoop, or related technologies.
Knowledge of other programming languages such as Python or R.
Familiarity with cloud solutions, particularly Snowflake.
Experience in financial services, particularly within credit risk domains.
This position offers a unique opportunity to work on critical data-driven projects with a forward-thinking team. If you meet the qualifications and are ready to contribute your expertise, we encourage you to apply.Location: Stockholm, SwedenRemote Work: On-site (0% remote)Assignment Period: December 16, 2024 - August 31, 2025Application Deadline: December 6, 2024 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eeze Consulting AB
(org.nr 559051-4393), https://www.eeze.nu/ Arbetsplats
Eeze Kontakt
Jesse dasilva jesse@eeze.nu +4670608660 Jobbnummer
9041209