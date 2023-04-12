Rock Mechanics Engineer
Boliden Mineral AB, Aitikgruvan / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Gällivare Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Gällivare
2023-04-12
, Jokkmokk
, Kiruna
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boliden Mineral AB, Aitikgruvan i Gällivare
Are you ready for new challenges?
Boliden Mining Technology are now looking for a Rock Mechanics Engineer for assignment in the Aitik mine.
Responsibilities
You will mostly work with the open pit mine in Aitik, but the work also includes support for other mining areas and development work in rock mechanics. As a rock mechanic engineer in Aitik, you will contribute to safe and efficient mining. Examples of your responsibilities are:
• Inspections of benches and existing pit-design,
• Monitoring and analysis of slope deformations,
• Follow-up on decided design criteria and provide support and advice to the production and planning department in matters regarding both ongoing and upcoming mining.
The work is carried out in collaboration with other rock mechanics engineer, mine planning and production staff, geologists and with colleagues at technology department. We strive to constantly develop our staff by changing responsibilities every few years.
The position is for a full-time, permanent position with Aitik/Gällivare as a place of residence. Travel to our mines within Sweden and Europe is a natural part of the work. The starting date is by agreement.
Qualifications
Higher education or civil engineering education with a relevant specialization. Experience from open pit mining but also underground mining is a merit.
The work requires that you can express yourself well both orally and in writing in both Swedish and English. Alternatively, you know English and are willing and can learn Swedish quickly. Driver's license for car is a requirement.
As a person, it is important that you are driven, able to work independently, have good analytical skills, have a structured way of working and have good communication skills.
Apply now
Apply with your CV and a few clicks, until Sunday 7th May 2023.
Interviews can take place on an ongoing basis during the application period.
Every journey is different at Boliden, what will yours look like?
Curious to know more
Further information about the position, please contact Daniel Sandström, Section Manager Rock Mechanics, +46 910 77 42 26. You may also contact Sunniva Haugen, Department Manager Mining Technology, +46 910 70 56 94.
Trade union information is available from Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 910-77 43 06, Ditte Möller Lasskogen, Sveriges Ingenjörer, +46 910-70 42 40, or Peter Markström, Ledarna, + 46 910-77 40 09.
Questions about applying/your application are answered by our Senior Talent Acquisition Partner Bertil Karlsson, +46 910 77 32 78
The Mining Technology department supports the mining operations within Boliden with anything from operational problem solving to engineering and design of new areas in the existing mines. Together with the Business Development department we perform feasibility studies for new deposits. At the Technology department we work in close co-operation with our mining operations, in cross-functional teams and with strong personal commitment.
Sökord: Bergmekaniker, Rock Mechanics Engineer, Geotechnical Engineer Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boliden Mineral AB
(org.nr 556231-6850)
Sakajärvi 1 (visa karta
)
982 82 GÄLLIVARE Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Boliden Mineral AB, Aitikgruvan Kontakt
Sektionschef
Daniel Sandström 0910-774226 Jobbnummer
7646464