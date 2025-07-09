Rock Mechanics Engineer at Aitik
2025-07-09
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them.
The Mining Technology department supports the mining operations within Boliden with anything from operational problem solving to engineering and design of new areas in the existing mines. Together with the Business Development department, we perform feasibility studies for new deposits. At the Technology department we work in close co-operation with our mining operations, in cross-functional teams and with strong personal commitment.
Your opportunity:
We are excited to invite you to join our Rock Mechanics team at the Mining Technology Department for an assignment at Aitik, the largest open pit mine in Europe. We are committed to safe and efficient mining, and we are looking for a dedicated Rock Mechanics Engineer to contribute to our success.
Who you will work with:
This role entails collaboration with colleagues and other stakeholders in Aitik and various external partners. You will be part of our Rock Mechanics team of nine professionals, each with different areas of expertise. Although the team is geographically dispersed, there are regular opportunities to collaborate.
What you will do:
Conduct comprehensive inspections of benches and existing pit designs, recommending necessary measures as required.
Perform detailed structural mapping and stability analyses.
Monitor and analyze slope deformations utilizing radar and total station technology.
Conduct risk analyses of mine plans.
Ensure adherence to design criteria and provide support to the production and planning departments.
Lead rock mechanics meetings with the production and planning departments.
Coordinate with and provide guidance to geotechnical consultants and suppliers.
Develop and continuously improve geotechnical work processes at the mine.
The position is based at Aitik, Gällivare. It also includes occasional travel to our various locations to ensure effective collaboration and support across all mining sites.
What you bring:
A MSc. in Mining or Geotechnical Engineering or equivalent, with a strong focus on Rock Mechanics.
Experience working in open pit mining or with rock mechanics underground.
Proficiency in spoken and written English and Swedish, or ability and willingness to learn Swedish quickly
A valid B drivers license
Be familiar with common industry software - preferably Deswik and commonly used rock mechanics software
We think that you have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, using data and critical thinking to make informed decisions. You have the ability to work collaboratively within a team environment as well as independently.
Strong collaboration skills, integrity, and ability to build effective relationships are greatly valued. Additionally, you communicate in a manner that is clear and comprehensible to relevant stakeholders.
Why work with us:
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace with:
Collaboration and supportive work environment directly from the start.
Opportunities to travel within Sweden and Europe
Professional development and career growth.
Benefits such as production bonus possibilities, profit sharing, health and medical care funding, and more.
We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
If you are passionate about rock mechanics and want to make a difference in the mining industry, we would like to hear from you!
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact hiring manager, Daniel Sandström, +46706764226.
Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner Amanda Johansson, Amanda.2.Johansson@boliden.com
. For union information contact Mats Lindblom, SACO, 073-350 04 19, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, 070-541 83 93 eller Peter Markström, Ledarna, 0910-77 40 09.
This is a full-time, permanent position.
Application deadline: 17 august 2025.
Due to the summer vacation, our response time may be slightly longer than usual.
If you are a representative of a recruiting company, please refrain from contacting us about this advertisement. We appreciate your consideration.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17
E-post: amanda.2.johansson@boliden.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boliden Mineral AB
(org.nr 556231-6850), https://www.boliden.com/sv/karriar/
Sakajärvi 1 Aitikgruvan (visa karta
982 92 GÄLLIVARE Arbetsplats
Aitikomr Anrikningsverket och Gruvan Jobbnummer
9422795