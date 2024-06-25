Robotics Engineer
Minnovation International AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-06-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Göteborg
, Nacka
, Eskilstuna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Robotics engineer
Job description:
1. Cooperate with industrial robot application, external axis and bus configuration, programming, teaching, linkage and other work;
2. Complete the connection guidance and communication configuration of cables and safety equipment of industrial robots and their auxiliary equipment as required;
3. Complete debugging of related equipment and industrial robots and optimization of process timing and process quality according to process documents and technical requirements;
4. Complete fault handling of industrial robots and their auxiliary equipment and training of Party A's personnel during the project;
5. Collected and sorted out the problem points in the project process, summarized and completed the report;
6. Complete other tasks assigned by superiors
Job Requirements:
1. College degree or above in automation related field;
2. More than 2 years of robot debugging experience in body-in-white industry;
3. Be familiar with at least one makers, parts, new energy, such as VW, CJLR, BMW, Daimler, TESLA, VOLVO, CHERY, GESTAMP, CATL standards such as robot, Proficient in commissioning and configuration of at least one robot such as ABB/KUKA/FANUC/MOTOMAN.
4. Have good English speaking and reading ability;
5. Strong logical thinking ability, good language expression and organization ability;
6. Proficient in office automation software, familiar with Auto-CAD and other software;
7. Upright, honest, good at communication, serious and responsible work, rigorous and meticulous, have a good team spirit.
8. Adapt to long-term business trips and can work under pressure Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-25
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984) Arbetsplats
Autobox Jobbnummer
8769220