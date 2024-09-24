Risk Officer - Second Line
2024-09-24
Getting an idea of the role
Are you looking for a role where you can take ownership and drive critical, group-wide risk processes? In this position, you will play a pivotal role in developing our risk-reporting processes and frameworks.
As part of our expanding independent Risk team, you will report directly to the Head of Risk and work alongside highly skilled professionals. Together with your colleagues, you will drive, develop and take ownership of the current risk frameworks.
What will you do?
Some of your key responsibilities will include:
Support the development and enhancement of risk management practices, frameworks, and methodologies
Execute on the annual plan which includes audits, control activities, risk assessment and training
Ensure that the Bank's risk management practices are aligned with defined risk appetite and tolerance levels
Draft quarterly reports to senior management and the Board of Directors
Stay updated on regulatory changes impacting risk management and internal control
Advice and support internal stakeholders on risk related matters
Monitor, track and share knowledge on the risks Resurs is exposed to
Requirements
What is needed in this role:
Proficiency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
A relevant university degree (i.e. Business Administration, Economics) or equivalent
A sound knowledge of regulatory requirements relating to internal control and risk management
Analytical and problem-solving skills
Knowledge and experience from the financial sector
Demonstrated experience within risk, financial, regulatory, supervisory or management reporting is meriting
Previous experience in a second-line role or as an internal auditor is meriting.
Previous knowledge of ICAAP/ILAAP, Recovery Plan, Stress tests or solid experience and skills on ICT risk management with relevant certifications such as CISSP, CISM, or CRISC are meriting
On a personal level
We are seeking a proactive individual with a positive, can-do attitude. The ideal candidate will be highly collaborative, with exceptional communication and stakeholder management skills. We value those who take responsibility and consistently deliver high-quality results. A creative, solution-oriented mindset, coupled with the ability to pay attention to detail while also seeing the bigger picture, is essential. We offer extensive learning and development opportunities in a work environment that highly values work-life balance.
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company
More than a job
Resurs is a leading bank in the Nordics with a simple philosophy: we want to create balance in people's personal finances. On that foundation, we develop offers and services within loans, savings and payments for retail and e-commerce that are based on people's everyday lives, and that will create long-term value for our customers. And for society. Today, we have a customer base of slightly more than 6 million customers and around 650 employees in the Nordic region. Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
