Risk Analyst
2025-09-15
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
What you will do
At Volvo Financial Services you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. As a Risk Analyst, you will support the development of credit and risk activities by using analytics to support key processes such as monitoring and development of credit scorecards & automated decision engines and conduct reviews with local management.
Your starting point will be to, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, take responsibilities in the following areas:
• Develop new credit scorecards in SAS Viya
• Develop and maintain credit decision engines, including implementation of new decision logic
• Monitoring of existing credit risk models, primarily scorecards
• Support transition of credit grading methodology for VFS.
• Develop and maintain ad hoc portfolio analytics
• Support various analytical projects in the credit & risk domain
• Support training needs of local markets in automated credit scoring and decisioning
• Support the enhancement and quality assurance of the data environment for credit and risk
• Travel requirement: up to 10% travel may be required based on project demands.
Your future team
You will report directly to the VP Global Risk and be a part of the Global Credit and Risk Function lead by the SVP, Credit and Risk. In VFS, we demonstrate a clear vision to continue Transforming Together, a global mindset and a proven track record of successfully developing people, teams, culture, and leadership.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place To Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. This position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden or Greensboro, North Carolina USA.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
We believe the successful candidate possesses knowledge of credit and underwriting processes or has experience with the development and monitoring of automated credit decision engines. You also have the ability to understand team and corporate objectives, demonstrate outstanding verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills as well as work with a high level of integrity and ethics.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
• BS/BA in Finance, Economics, Analytics, Information Systems, Engineering, Statistics, or related field is required.
• Minimum 2 years analytical experience in Credit/Risk/Portfolio Management
• Experience using products from SAS, FICO, Experian or Actico is highly meriting
• Experience using statistical analysis and modeling tools to analyze large datasets
• Experience in SQL or similar to query databases
• Experience with Power BI is a plus
• Experience with innovative problem solving and strong analytical and quantitative abilities - especially in the fields of finance, statistics, and/or mathematical modeling.
• Familiarity with the financial services industry is a plus.
• Proven organizational ability with the capacity to prioritize and work effectively on multiple tasks in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.
• Communicate complex statistical and technical results to a non-technical audience
• Fluency in reading, writing, and speaking English; additional languages a plus.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
