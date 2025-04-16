RF Engineer
2025-04-16
RF Engineer
We are looking for a skilled and driven RF Engineer to join our R&D team. You have an M.Sc. or Ph.D. in engineering physics, electrical engineering, or a related field, along with 5+ years of experience in microwave engineering and/or cryogenic design. In this role, you will work closely with our internal engineering teams as well as with customers and partners. You'll be involved in both hands-on development and in shaping the future direction of our technology. We're looking for someone who is independent, self-propelled, and eager to take initiative, and passionate about pushing the boundaries in quantum technology.
Competences:
Microwave engineering (Requirements)
Electromagnetic simulation, for example in ANSYS HFSS, CST or Comsol
Microwave measurements using e.g. VNA and signal generators
Knowledge in ultra-high shielding of microwaves, infrared and magnetic fields e.g. PCB design
Mechanical design for cryogenic and/or microwave applications (Desired)
Some industry standard tools such as Inventor or SolidWorks.
Low-temperature design (Desired)
Experience with low-temperature mechanical design
Understanding the workings of cryogenic systems
Quantum computing and quantum information technology, and Superconductivity
The role includes:
Planning, and participating in the R&D efforts
Coordinating the development conducted in-house and through our collaborative research projects
Developing, implementing, managing, and evaluating SCALINQs technology resources
Communicating to various stakeholders, both internal and external
About us: SCALINQ is a prominent player in the growing field of quantum computing. Our core focus is the development of state-of-the-art cryogenic hardware. All our products are classified as enabling hardware and are vital for the overall performance of a quantum computer. This could be your opportunity to play a key role in unlocking the full potential of a new tech era while structuring the financial backbone of the company.
The Team: At SCALINQ, diversity and inclusion are at the core of who we are. Our greatest strength lies in the people who shape our company, each contributing their unique skills and perspectives. Together, we blend cutting-edge research expertise with traditional engineering practices to develop innovative and commercially viable solutions. Joining our team means being part of a dynamic environment where every contribution matters.
Be part of a dynamic environment where your ideas and contributions truly make a difference.
What we offer: At SCALINQ, you'll join a fast-moving, multicultural team at the forefront of a cutting-edge industry. We offer healthcare benefits, continuous learning opportunities, and an inspiring, modern workspace built for collaboration and innovation.
This is a place where driven individuals thrive-where you're empowered to grow, take initiative, and explore new directions, all while working toward shared goals. Here, you have the opportunity to be truly smart-to think critically, solve complex problems, and make a real impact. Whether you choose to specialize or broaden your expertise, you'll have the freedom to shape your path and contribute to something bigger.
In a rapidly changing world, we move with purpose-and we're looking for others who do too. Ready to push boundaries with us? Let's go!
Join Us: If you think it sounds like fun please, apply by sending your resume and a cover letter. Mark your application with 'RF'.
Let's explore the quantum future together! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16
(org.nr 559367-8492), http://www.scalinq.com
Smidesgatan 1 (Ringön) (visa karta
)
