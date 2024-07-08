Revolt Process operator

Co-Worker Consulting Partner Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Skellefteå
2024-07-08


We are looking for curious, engaged and driven people who want to work as Process Operators to help client in their mission to contribute to making the world's greenest batteries. Your background is not important, we need many different skills for their passionate Revolt team in Skellefteå. But as a person, we hope that you are communicative, service-oriented and comfortable working both alone and in a group.
If you start with them, you will be part of building the first internal battery recycling flow in the world. Efficient recycling of end-of-life batteries is the key to closing the cycle for batteries and achieving a minimal carbon footprint

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-07
E-post: kuntal.biswas@co-workertech.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Co-Worker Consulting Partner Sweden AB (org.nr 556854-7466)
931 36  SKELLEFTEÅ

Jobbnummer
8792990

