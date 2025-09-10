Revenue Operations Specialist
2025-09-10
At Bim.com, we connect the people who build with the products they build with. Are you ready to join this exciting journey as our newest Revenue Operations Specialist?
Together with us, you will make a difference - both for our customers and the planet. We offer you the unique opportunity to be part of a small team within a global company of 160 employees. The Revenue Operations team are the swiss-army-knife team that makes sure our Commercial teams operate at peak efficiency, and we are looking forward to growing together with you! As our new Revenue Operations Specialist, you will work closely with the team to optimise our systems, processes, and analytics, ensuring our commercial teams can work as one efficient, high-performing unit.
As our new Revenue Operations Specialist, you will...
Design, implement, improve, and manage our entire commercial tech stack and its architecture, including our CRM (Salesforce), marketing automation (Account Engagement, Hubspot), and various sales engagement platforms.
Build and refine processes and automations throughout the entire customer lifecycle - from prospecting and sales to customer success and support.
Be at the forefront of defining what tools we should work with going forward to optimise our GTM-engine, from new AI tools to traditional sales tools such as CRM.
Support in creating dashboards for leaders that support data-driven decision making in our commercial operations, and ensure we track the right KPIs.
Drive high adoption and satisfaction among the users in our revenue teams by acting as a key partner and providing support and training.
Ensure a smooth onboarding and offboarding process for all users in our commercial teams.
We believe that you...
2+ years of experience in a SaaS company, with proven technical ownership and hands-on experience of CRM and marketing automation platforms, preferably as a super-user or admin.
Are a technical person who is not afraid to take ownership of end-to-end implementation and management of different commercial software, such as CRM systems.
Are curious and proactive in exploring how technology and processes can be leveraged to optimise outcomes for our commercial representatives, always prioritising scalability and efficiency.
Drive cross-functional initiatives and results by expertly collaborating with diverse stakeholders. You also have excellent communication and interpersonal skills and can influence and collaborate effectively at all levels.
Relevant post-secondary education in business, economics, sales, or a related field.
Are fluent in English, speaking and writing, our company's working language.
Extra awesome (or for you to learn)
AI is rapidly changing how sales teams work. If you have previous experience and know-how around how to work with or integrate AI tools into daily work, that is a big plus!
Experience in a customer-facing commercial role (Sales, Marketing, CS).
Knowledge of Salesforce Sales Cloud.
More about Bim.com
The industry is on a journey to build better. To succeed, the people who build need better information about the products they use. And better access to it. Bim.com is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable the information to be used at all different stages of a construction project. By doing so, Bim.com enables those who build to make informed decisions, work smarter, and enhance the overall efficiency and quality of the construction project.
Building better starts with us too, a dedicated group of people collecting all this data from the manufacturers and creating the platforms under the Bim.com umbrella for distributing it. These are currently: BIMobject - the industry's global, open library of BIM files. Prodikt - the building project tool with integrated sustainability data. The Design App - automating climate calculations in building design. And lastly, supporting distributors and partners with data directly from Bim.com. On top of that, for the manufacturer we offer EandoX, LCA and BIM services - for creating product information, and making it ready for the market.
Practicalities
This position is located in Malmö and offers a hybrid work model. We love the mix between meeting at the office, and having the possibility to explore what works best for you.
We know that applying for a job can be intimidating and that applicants rarely meet (or feel that they meet) every single criterion. So, if this role looks like a great next step for you, please apply even if you can't "check every box."
What we offer our employees
The start-up mentality is an important part of who we are - we are always learning, experimenting, and growing. We invest in our employees' development and believe in giving everyone a voice in shaping our company's future. Our core values - Raise it, Do it, Together - guide everything we do.
We're committed to a diverse, inclusive workplace where different experiences and perspectives drive innovation. Join us in transforming the industry!
