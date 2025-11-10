Revenue Growth Manager - FTC until 1st of May 2026
Are You Ready to Make It Happen at Mondelz International?
Join our Mission to Lead the Future of Snacking. Make It With Pride.
We have a new exciting opportunity for a Revenue Growth Manager to join our Sales team!
This is a strategic role that requires a deep understanding of pricing, promotion, assortment and trade spend optimization.
Owning the category and leading the agenda proactively and end to end within each of below areas & key responsibilities:
Pricing Strategy: Developing and implementing pricing strategies to optimize revenue and profitability.
Promotion Optimization: Analyzing promotional effectiveness and recommending improvements to maximize ROI.
Assortment Optimization: Identifying the optimal product assortment for different channels and customers.
Trade Spend Management: Managing and optimizing trade spend to drive profitable sales growth.
Data Analysis: Analyzing sales data, market trends, and competitive activity to identify opportunities for growth.
Cross-functional Collaboration: Working closely with sales, marketing, finance, and supply chain teams to align on RGM (Revenue Growth Management) strategies.
Category Management: Understanding category dynamics and developing strategies to drive category growth.
Customer Growth: Collaborating with Key Account Managers to develop joint business plans that drive mutual growth.
Forecasting: Developing accurate sales forecasts to support production planning and inventory management.
Skills and Qualifications:
Analytical Skills: Strong analytical skills and the ability to interpret data to identify trends and insights.
Financial Acumen: A solid understanding of financial principles and the ability to analyze financial data.
Communication Skills: Excellent communication and presentation skills to effectively communicate RGM strategies to stakeholders.
Project Management Skills: The ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet deadlines.
Industry Knowledge: A deep understanding of the industry and the competitive landscape.
Some relevant work experience
Fluency in English, written and spoken. Swedish would be an advantage
More about this role
