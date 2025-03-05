Restaurant Manager, Clarion Hotel Sundsvall
Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB / Kockjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla kockjobb i Sundsvall
2025-03-05
, Timrå
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB i Sundsvall
, Härnösand
, Östersund
, Sandviken
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
About Clarion Hotel: Clarion Hotel® is not just a hotel chain; it's an immersive experience that combines Scandinavian hospitality with a touch of premium. Our team members are not merely employees; they are an integral part of the Clarion experience. We pride ourselves on delivering on personality, passion, and we always strive for perfection. Join us in shaping the future of hospitality!
Clarion Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
Ready to create unforgettable guest experiences?
Clarion hotel Sundsvall is in search of a new successful Restaurant Manager to our restaurant Nòr. We see that you're skilled in both the operational and strategic aspects of running our restaurant. We pride ourselves on our commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence in service. We are seeking a talented and experienced Restaurant Manager to lead our teams.
At Clarion, you are expected to elevate the quality of life for both your guests and your colleagues. You achieve this by staying professional, optimistic, and attentive in everything you do.
What you'll do:
• Oversee the restaurant Nòr's profitability, customer satisfaction and overall success.
• Manage the day-to-day functions of the restaurant, ensuring that everything runs smoothly and in general oversee daily operations.
• This role includes both staff and financial management.
•
•
This is a permanent position for 100% with a start date to be agreed upon. The position requires working varied shifts, including daytime, evenings and weekends.
You'll shine here if you are:
As a Strawberry leader you are expected to live the culture by energizing teams and creating engaging workplaces where people love to come to work. You build bridges through relationships, collaboration, and trust. You own it by making decisions with the company's best interests in mind, setting clear goals, and holding yourself and others accountable for achieving results. You lead the way with vision and purpose, and fuel potential by maximizing individual strengths to help others reach their full potential.
Bonus points for:
• Experience and knowledge of restaurant operations .
• Able to create great customer experiences.
• Creative marketing ideas and event managing skills.
• Turning challenges into opportunities, managing multiple tasks, and keeping high standards, even when things get tough.
• Good knowledge of beverage & food safety
• We value the power of diversity within Strawberry. Different backgrounds, experiences, and ideas create a unique and inspiring work environment.
Why Join Clarion & Strawberry?
At Clarion, you're part of a brand that combines the best of urban style and premium quality, and that commitment extends to our team. Here's what you'll enjoy:
• A fast-paced, inspiring work environment where your contributions are valued
• Opportunities to grow and develop within the dynamic Strawberry group
• Staff discounts and friends & family rates across our 200+ hotels
• Four complimentary hotel nights each year
• A 25% discount on food and beverages at our restaurants and bars
• Exclusive deals on experiences, travel, shopping, and more
• Leaders at Clarion have the opportunity to apply for the annual Clarion Growth Scholarship to support further education
About Clarion
Clarion isn't just a place to stay - it's a cosmopolitan destination. With over 30 hotels across the Nordics, we personify a vibrant, urban lifestyle, seamlessly blending quality, hospitality, and sophistication. Our prime locations and aesthetic appeal make us the go-to spot for an urban adventure, whether for work or play, delivering 24/7 service that defines the premium experience.
About Strawberry
Strawberry is not just any company in the hotel industry - we're a rebel, with a warm beating heart. Strawberry is a portal to a world of more than 240 hotels, 120 restaurants and 20 spas, where we create thousands of experiences every day. Strawberry is built on our core values: energy, courage and enthusiasm. Our team of 20,000 skillful individuals from more than 166 countries is what makes us grow.
Ready to Make an Impact?
If this sounds like you, don't wait - apply today to join our team and help shape premium guest experiences with Clarion. We're reviewing applications continuously, so positions may be filled before the deadline. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB
(org.nr 556106-6050) Arbetsplats
Clarion Hotel Sundsvall Jobbnummer
9202705