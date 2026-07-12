Restaurant Manager
Restaurang Carbon Kommanditbolag / Kockjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kockjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-12
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Job Advertisement – Restaurant Manager
Restaurant Manager – Carbon, Gothenburg
Carbon is an award-winning restaurant in the heart of Gothenburg, known for exceptional hospitality, carefully crafted seasonal menus, and a commitment to quality in every detail. We are now looking for a Restaurant Manager who will take overall responsibility for the daily operation of the restaurant and help us continue delivering an outstanding guest experience.
About the role
As Restaurant Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring that the restaurant operates efficiently every day while maintaining Carbon's high standards of service, quality, and professionalism. You will work closely with the owners, kitchen team, and front-of-house staff to create a positive work environment and an exceptional experience for every guest.
The role includes:
• Leading and coordinating the daily operation of the restaurant
• Planning staff schedules and allocating resources efficiently
• Recruiting, onboarding, and developing team members
• Ensuring excellent customer service and guest satisfaction
• Monitoring operational performance and implementing improvements
• Managing inventory, purchasing, and supplier coordination
• Following up on budgets, costs, and operational KPIs
• Ensuring compliance with food safety, hygiene, and workplace safety regulations
• Creating efficient routines and maintaining high operational standards
• Supporting the team during service whenever needed
Who we are looking for
We believe great restaurant managers come from different professional backgrounds. We value leadership, operational excellence, structured thinking, and the ability to build strong teams as much as previous hospitality experience.
You are someone who:
• Has several years of leadership or operational management experience
• Is highly organized and enjoys creating efficient processes
• Can lead teams with confidence, respect, and clear communication
• Works calmly under pressure and makes sound decisions
• Has strong problem-solving skills and a continuous improvement mindset
• Understands quality management and consistently maintains high standards
• Is responsible, reliable, and takes ownership of results
• Has experience working in environments with high demands on quality, safety, and precision
• Speaks English fluently; Swedish is an advantage but not required
Experience from manufacturing, logistics, or other operational industries is welcome if you have demonstrated leadership, organizational ability, and customer focus.
We offer
• A leadership role in one of Gothenburg's respected restaurants
• The opportunity to influence daily operations and future development
• A professional and ambitious team
• Competitive salary based on experience
• Long-term career opportunities
• A workplace built on quality, collaboration, and continuous improvement
If you are a structured leader with strong operational skills and a passion for building successful teams, we would love to hear from you.
Apply by sending your CV and a short personal letter. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
Via e-post
E-post: job@restaurangcarbon.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Restaurang Carbon Kommanditbolag
Barnhusgatan 2 (visa karta
)
411 02 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Carbon KB, Restaurang Jobbnummer
10000378