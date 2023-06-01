Restaurant/Bar staff - multiple positions available
2023-06-01
We are currently looking to fill multiple positions for our location on Sveavägen near Hötorget. Among those positions are Shift leader, Supervisor, Assistant Manager, and Manager for our restaurant/bar. In our same location, we host escape rooms and board game events, so it would be great if you also love games!
What we're looking for:
You must have a minimum of 1 year experience in a lead role in the restaurant & bar industry. You have the skills and experience to set and achieve goals while providing direction and leadership.
You must have experience working with alcohol and are familiar with serving laws and regulations.
We are busiest during the evenings and weekends so being able to work during these times is a must!
We have a very international staff so a high level of spoken and written English is required. Swedish is a bonus.
You must be detailed oriented, a team player, and friendly. You will be working closely with other restaurant staff, so we're looking for someone with a positive attitude who is able to help their coworkers maintain a high standard for the restaurant's menu, presentation, and hygiene.
You have knowledge and interest in bringing customers in and creating a fun and inviting environment.
Kitchen experience is a bonus.
You are not afraid of dogs. We are a dog-friendly business, so we often have customers visiting with their dogs and we have a few regular office dogs.
If you feel like you fit this description and are interested in being a part of our team, please send your CV and cover letter directly to our email at hr@foxinabox.se
with the subject title "Restaurant/Bar Staff". Both full-time and part-time will be considered, so please specify which one you're interested in in the email. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-01
E-post: hr@foxinabox.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Fox in a box Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559039-0521), https://foxinaboxcafe.se/
