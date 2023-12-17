Restaurangchef
Chettinad Restaurant AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chettinad Restaurant AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Responsibilities:
Operations Management:
Oversee day-to-day restaurant operations, including staff scheduling, inventory management, and quality control.
Ensure compliance with health and safety regulations and maintain a clean and organized restaurant environment.
Team Leadership:
Recruit, train, and manage restaurant staff, fostering a positive and collaborative work environment.
Set performance expectations, conduct regular evaluations, and provide feedback to enhance team performance.
Customer Service:
Uphold high standards of customer service and guest satisfaction.
Address customer inquiries and concerns promptly, ensuring a positive dining experience for all patrons.
Financial Management:
Manage budgets, control costs, and optimize profitability.
Implement effective pricing strategies and monitor financial transactions.
Menu Development:
Collaborate with the culinary team to develop and update the menu, considering market trends and customer preferences.
Marketing and Promotion:
Work with the marketing team to develop and execute promotional activities to attract new customers and retain existing ones.
Utilize social media channels, in line with the overall marketing strategy, to engage with the community and promote the restaurant.
Qualifications:
Proven experience as a Restaurant Manager or in a similar role.
Strong leadership and interpersonal skills.
Excellent communication and problem-solving abilities.
Knowledge of restaurant management software and point-of-sale systems.
Understanding of local food safety regulations.
A passion for the hospitality industry and commitment to delivering outstanding customer service.
Education and Experience:
Bachelor's degree in Hospitality Management, Business Administration, or a related field (preferred).
Proven experience in restaurant management. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: southindian.stockholm@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chettinad Restaurant AB
(org.nr 559191-1937), https://southindianrestaurant.se/
Radmansgatan 52 (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
The South Indian Kontakt
Ravndran Antonysamy ravi.antone@gmail.com 0733115830 Jobbnummer
8334259