Respiratory/inhalation expert
Truly Labs AB / Biomedicinjobb / Lund Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Lund
2025-04-07
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Truly Labs AB i Lund
We are currently seeking a Senior Scientist to join our growing team and lead innovative projects in respiratory and inhalation research and drug development.
Key Responsibilities
• Design and execute in vivo and in vitro respiratory models to evaluate therapeutic candidates.
• Lead preclinical screening of inhalation-based drug formulations (e.g., dry powder, aerosols).
• Conduct PK/ADME studies to assess drug absorption, metabolism, and bioavailability.
• Identify and validate biomarkers relevant to respiratory diseases and treatment response.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, and clients to support data-driven decision-making.
Requirements:
• PhD in Pharmacology, Immunology, Pharmaceutical Sciences or a related field.
• 5+ years of academic or industry experience in respiratory pharmacology or inhalation therapeutics.
• Hands-on experience with aerosol drug delivery systems, experimental asthma/COPD models, and translational biomarkers.
• Strong background in pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and bioanalytical techniques (LC-MS, HPLC, ELISA, qPCR).
• Proficiency in statistical software and data visualization tools (e.g., GraphPad, R).
• Excellent communication and project management skills.
Preferred Qualifications
• Prior experience leading cross-functional research teams.
• Prior experience from pharmaceutical development
• Familiarity with in vitro cellular models for lung delivery and respiratory disease.
• Track record of scientific publications and conference presentations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18
E-post: charlott@trulylabs.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "respiratory/inhalation expert". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Truly Labs AB
(org.nr 559000-3843)
Medicon Village B407 (visa karta
)
223 81 LUND Jobbnummer
9271608