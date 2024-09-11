Resource Manager
Arabelle Solutions offers a broad portfolio of turbine island technologies and services that are used in more than a third of nuclear power plants globally - helping customers across the world deliver reliable power as they transition to a lower-carbon future. The Arabelle steam turbine is the most advanced of its kind and the company provides turbine island lifecycle support solutions for all nuclear reactor types - improving power output, reducing environmental footprint, and lowering operational cost. Arabelle Solutions has around 3,300 employees across 16 countries and is a subsidiary of EDF Group.
At Arabelle Solutions, we're proud to design services and solutions that are generating power not just for today and tomorrow but for generations to come. You'll work alongside passionate bright minds. We offer a broad range of opportunities for those eager to build tomorrow's world. We believe a supportive culture is key to reach common goals. Diversity and an inclusive mindset makes us and our business stronger. www.arabellesolutions.com
We are delighted to announce we are currently seeking a Resource Manager to join our Field Service team in Sweden. As a Resource Manager you are responsible for overseeing the effective allocation and utilization of field service resources as well as the overall development of the team. This role ensures that our field service team is optimally deployed to meet client needs, maintain service quality, the highest EHS standard and achieve operational efficiency. You will work closely with field technicians, project managers, and other departments to coordinate and manage workloads.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage field employees including employee contracts, contract reviews, employee performance evaluations, identify training and job assignment, mobilization of field employees, and address daily employee needs and requests
Conduct regular audits and inspections on customer sites to identify and address potential safety and quality issues.
Allocate resources based on skill sets, availability, and project requirements, including monitoring and adjustment in response to changing priorities and unforeseen issues.
Partner and collaborate with peers globally to ensure the right competence is assigned.
Evaluate the demand vs. capacity and ensure the availability of internal or external competent resources to meet the business demand.
Serve as the primary point of contact for own field service personnel.
Facilitate communication between field technicians, project managers, and other stakeholders.
Ensure that field personnel have the necessary tools, equipment, training, competence and information to perform their duties as assigned as well as partnering with administrative team, and the Immigration support to complete necessary immigration documents and ensure employees are clear for travel
Track and analyze key performance indicators (KPIs) related to resource utilization, service delivery, and operational efficiency.
Prepare regular reports on resource management activities and Continuously evaluate and enhance resource management practices and tools.
Collaborate with other departments to streamline processes, implement best practice to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance service quality.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent in related field with minimum 5 years experience.
Proven experience in resource management or a similar role, preferably in a field service environment.
Strong leadership, organizational, and multitasking skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Proficiency in resource management software and tools.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to take decisions under pressure.
Desired characteristics:
Experience in the nuclear industry or equivalent field.
Knowledge of field service management software (e.g., ServiceMax).
Experience in implementing quality and safety standards in a field service environment.
Strong Turbine & Generator product knowledge
Strong Environmental, Health and Safety mindset and compliance.
