Researcher in animal breeding and genetics
2025-03-06
Department of Animal Biosciences
Most livestock species are gregarious but effects of their social interactions are seldom included in animal breeding. Would it be possible to improve animal welfare by considering the interplay between individuals in breeding programs? This is an important research question investigated by us at the department of animal biosciences using genomics, statistics and sensor data. Would you like to participate in our research?
About the position
The position as a researcher at SLU is a senior position where you are expected to lead development in the field through high-impact scientific publishing and securing external financing. The main task of the position is to conduct research and teaching within the field of animal breeding and genetics. The focus covers a wide range of technology, genetics and statistical analysis. The work involves data collection, and analysis of large datasets. You will work closely with other researchers in quantitative genetics as well as in a network of external partners, but you will independently lead and advance the work within the research area. This means you will actively work to secure external funding while advancing the scientific work.
Your profile
The position is intended for a researcher who has worked for at least a couple of years in quantitative genetics and social interactions of mammals after obtaining a PhD. You have a PhD with a relevant focus in animal breeding and genetics. Good proficiency in both spoken and written English is a requirement
The following qualifications will be considered for selection:
• Documented ability to analyze genetic data from gregarious mammal species
• Documented ability to handle big data and documented statistical analysis of social networks
• Participated in successfull research applications
Special emphasis will be placed on scientific excellence and publishing within the subject area. Great importance will be given to qualities such as analytical and problem-solving abilities, motivation, collaboration skills, and the ability to work independently.
The candidate will first be assessed based on how well the eligibility requirements for the position are met. In this recruitment, the department will also consider, in addition to documented merits, the candidate who, after a comprehensive assessment, is judged to have the best prerequisites to carry out and develop the relevant tasks, collaborate with internal and external partners, contribute to the utilization of the university's research, and foster positive development within the department.
About us
The Department of Animal Biosciences is part of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science and is responsible for education and research in several basic and applied areas. These areas include anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, pharmacology, toxicology, genetics, breeding, immunology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology, epizootology, comparative medicine, food safety, bioinformatics, and One Health. Our research covers everything from production animals to sport and companion animals, laboratory animals, and wild animals. The department's researchers work on the entire scale, from molecular mechanisms and microbiology to the structure, function, and behaviour of animals and how these are affected by breeding, physical activity, care, production, stress, environmental factors, and diseases.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Indefinite-term employment. SLU may use probationary employment.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
15th of April or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before the deadline of 21st of March 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
