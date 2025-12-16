Researcher
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 58 000 students and 6800 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.The Institute of Biomedicine is involved in both research and education. In both of these areas, we focus on fundamental knowledge of the living cell - what it consists of, how it works, how its function is directed by the genetic material, and how it interacts with various kinds of micro-organisms. Using this knowledge, we try to elucidate the causes of diseases, and find new ways to diagnose and treat them.
The Institute is composed of the following four departments:
• The Department of Infectious Diseases
• The Department of Microbiology and Immunology
• The Department of Medical Biochemistry and Cell Biology
• The Department of Laboratory Medicine
At present, the institute has about 340 employees and approximately 450 million SEK in total assets.
Duties
The successful applicant will support an ongoing project to analyse the role of goblet cell-intrinsic protective systems in the initiation of colorectal cancer. Tasks will include the use of in vivo mouse cancer models, histology, cellular molecular biology (e.g. cloning, biochemistry and metabolic analysis) multiomic analysis (transcriptomics, proteomics, microbiome) and maintenance of transgenic mouse colonies.
Qualifications
• PhD in molecular biology or related discipline
• Previous experience working with transgenic animal models
• Previous experience with colorectal cancer models
• Previous experience cellular molecular biology
Employment
The employment is full time and temporary, eight months, with placement at the Institute of biomedicine.First day of employment as agreed.
Selection process
Contact information for the post
If you have any questions about the position, please contact George Birchenough, senior lecturer. Phone: +46 723 319 626, e-mail: george.birchenough@gu.se
Application
To apply for a position at the University of Gothenburg, you have to create an account in our recruitment system. Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
The application should contain proof of completed PhD
Applications must be received by: 2026-01-19
