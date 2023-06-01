Research Scientist
Tobii AB / Datajobb / Danderyd Visa alla datajobb i Danderyd
2023-06-01
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tobii AB i Danderyd
Are you a true people person who will enjoy working in a high-paced innovative tech company together with passionate colleagues from all around the globe? We are excited to welcome another star to our small, yet very valued, Customer Success team in Stockholm.
Eye tracking for research
Tobii provides a unique array of technologies and services that allow businesses to better understand human behavior. This is the perfect role for you who dream of helping researchers discover the answers to their questions within a wide range of fields such as Psychology, Neuroscience, Marketing etc. With a rapidly expanding market and a world leadership in eye tracking the opportunities are endless!
Your days will be filled with:
Research Funding - Conducting grant collaboration and funding consultation services with investigators applying eye tracking to their research.
Customer Onboarding - Engage our customers for successful product adoption.
Subject Matter Expert - Follow up with customers and help the organization to learn from it. You will be the voice of the customer within the organization.
Expansion and Advocacy - Consult customers how they can take the next step with eye tracking.
Valuable insights about human behavior
To be successful in this role we believe you have:
A Ph.D. or Ed.D. in psychology, cognitive science, educational technology, or other science or technology field.
Experience having applied for and received research grant funding within the EU.
Successfully conducted eye tracking research.
Is great at building relationships, have a result-oriented mindset and a mentoring & encouraging approach.
Fluent in English, German, French, Spanish would be a bonus!
Tobii Life
Working at Tobii is like being in the heart of innovation. Here you get to work on cool creative projects, together with passionate colleagues from all around the world. Our technology help us understand human behavior and it is revolutionizing the way we interact with technology. Life is shot so we choose to spend it building high tech products that matters! If you want to build a company rather than just work for one. If you take pride in honest hard work and want to perform freely in an open environment where you can be yourself, you will feel right at home. It is all about passion, innovation and making things real! Watch this video if you want to learn more what we do at Tobii. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-14
E-post: joel.vesterlund@tobii.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tobii AB
(org.nr 556613-9654)
Karlsrovägen 2D (visa karta
)
182 53 DANDERYD Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Tobii AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7845861