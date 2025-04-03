Research engineers, summer internship, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence
2025-04-03
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Group from Department of Computer Science, Electrical and Space Engineering at Luleå University of Technology is announcing an opportunity to apply for one of the five summer internships for students who have competence and experience in the domain of robotics and artificial intelligence and are currently studying fourth- or fifth-year civil engineering.
Project description
As a participant in the internship, you will have the opportunity to work and collaborate with researchers within the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Group at Luleå University of Technology in supporting developments within our research in field robotics.
Duties
As a summer intern you will actively support Robotics and AI group in research and development activities linked with National, European and worldwide R&D Projects.
Qualifications
To be qualified for this position you must be a university student in the later part of your program. You have competence and experience in the domain of robotics and artificial intelligence and want to tribute to the university's research. You must be able to express yourself both orally and in writing in English as both co-workers and research partners speak English.
Admission is based on:
• Educational excellence
• Interview
Further information
Within the internship you will have full-time employment as a research engineer for 2 months. Placement in Luleå.
For further information, please contact: Dr. Anton Koval, (+46) 920-4 92381, anton.koval@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer, (+46) 920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, (+46) 920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for the position via the application button below, where you attach a personal letter, as well as your CV. Please mark your application with the reference number below. Please write your application in English since we have English speaking recruitment group.
Closing day for applications: May 20, 2025
