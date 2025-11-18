Research Engineer in Theoretical Physics Division
We look forward to receiving your application!
The position
We are looking for a research engineer to join the ERC Starting Grant Project: Understanding material synthesis conditions and complexity at high pressure (UNMASCC-HP) in the Physics at Extreme Conditions Unit within the Theoretical Physics Division. The goal of this project is to understand stability ranges and synthesizability conditions of high-pressure high-temperature formed materials, with the aim of searching for next-generation materials that retain functional properties under decompression or are even directly synthesizable at ambient conditions. We will use density functional theory based calculations, machine learning based techniques and work in close collaboration with an international network of theorists, computational scientists and experimentalists.
You will work on method development (theory and programming) with respect to stability and property predictions based on density-functional theory calculations as well as machine learning techniques.
The person we need
The following education, experience and expertise are required:
• a Master's level degree in Theoretical or Computational Physics, Material Science, or equivalent with a minimum of 240 credits, at least 60 of which must be in advanced courses in physics, materials science and/or materials chemistry.
• a strong background in solid state physics and density functional theory based simulations.
• documented expertise in programming in the programming language Python, in particular with machine learning frameworks and GPU-acceleration (e.g. JAX, Torch).
• expertise with large scale GPU-accelerated HPC systems (e.g. Dardel, Alvis, LUMI, Alps, Leonard, or similar), containerisation (e.g. Singularity) and orchestration of large-scale workflows.
In addition, the following education, experience and expertise will strengthen an application:
• knowledge in crystallography and crystal chemistry.
• programming experience in other languages than python.
The applicants are expected to provide a letter of intent (max 1 Page, 11pt) as well as a one-page summary (plus max. one figure) of their recent research projects. The application should include a description of the level of programming in general, and specifically in Python, with concrete examples of attended courses and software that the applicant has written or contributed to.
Contributions to publicly available program code (e.g., in open-source projects) are meriting, and if available, links to such contributions should be included in the application.
The workplace
The position is located in the Physics at Extreme Conditions Unit within the Theoretical Physics Division.
The employment
This employment is a temporary contract of 11 months and 20 days.
The employment is full-time.
Starting date by agreement.
Salary and employment benefits
The university applies individual salaries.
More information about employee benefits is available here.
Union representatives
Information about union representatives, see Help for applicants.
Application procedure
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button below. Your application must reach Linköping University no later than 9 december, 2025.
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives - diversity enriches our work and helps us grow.
We look forward to receiving your application!
