Research Coordination Office Group Leader
2023-10-13
The European Spallation Source has the ambition to become the brightest source of neutrons for science and technology and be operational by the end of this decade. 22 state of the art neutron scattering instruments will be made available to addressing a wide range of scientific fields in fundamental and materials science. We expect to welcome between 2000 and 3000 users per year from both academia and industry.
The Science Directorate oversees the ESS neutron scientific activities with a structure including three Instrument Divisions, the Data Management and Software Center, Sample Environment and Laboratory support groups and the newly created Research Coordination Office.
About the position
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are now in search of a Group Leader for our new Research Coordination Office, which will be in place in early 2024. The office will be a part of the Science Directorate and in the near future be a part of enabling optimum scientific use of the ESS neutron instruments.
The main activities of the Research Coordination Office include:
• User office implementation and running.
• User community development and support.
• Grants implementation and administration.
• Provision of library service including appropriate journal access and development of online and accessible ESS publications archive
• Outreach about science - to scientists, schools and the public - including conference, workshop, symposia and seminar administration.
• PhD programmes including support for recruitment/onboarding/offboarding masters and project students throughout science.
• Industrial liaison activities.
As the Research Coordination Office Group Leader, you will occupy a key position at the ESS and be expected to:
• Manage a team with an emphasis on staff cohesion and efficiency.
• Implement strategy for academic and industrial user access.
• Orient the group's actions towards high quality of service.
• Contribute to the development of the overall ESS science strategy.
• Promote scientific life throughout the facility.
This is a permanent position based in Lund, Sweden.
About you
We believe that the ideal candidate has a PhD with extensive experience from working at a user facility similar to that of ESS, either in neutron science, x-ray science or similar.
Furthermore, you have leadership experience and abilities, and have successfully built and managed teams in the past. You certainly enjoy collaborating and communicating with internal and external stakeholders.
You have the ability to start and drive a project forward, staying solution oriented and seeing the big picture even if setbacks occur.
Experience from an international environment and fluency in written and spoken English is required at ESS.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, exciting and fast-paced work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Work-life balance.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. Submit your application by 15 November, 2023.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/page/hiring-process
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact Science Director Giovanna Fragneto at giovanna.fragneto@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-15
