Research assistant
2025-07-02
Department of Applied Animal Science and Welfare
About the position
We are seeking a research assistant in molecular biology. As research assistant, you will support researchers and do laboratory work such as preparing samples and run analyses.
Your profile
A background in molecular biology with focus on environmental toxicology (Master degree) and experience of laboratory methods, in particular DNA extraction and qPCR is required. Data analysis and using statistical methods is a merit. Good ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative research environment is required. Good written and spoken English skills are required. A genuine interest in conducting laboratory work in research is advantageous.
About us
The goal at our institution is to promote good animal husbandry and animal welfare as well as sustainable food production with high product quality. We do this through research and education on animals with a focus on feed and nutrition, management and the environment, ethology, animal ethics and animal welfare. We are about 125 employees working in Uppsala, Skara, Umeå and Gothenburg.
More information about the department: Department of Applied Animal Science and Welfare
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 2 months.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
1 August or as agreed.
Application:
Welcome with your application via the application button below by 2025-07-16.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden. SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
