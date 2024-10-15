Research assistant
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.The Institute of Biomedicine is involved in both research and education. In both of these areas, we focus on fundamental knowledge of the living cell - what it consists of, how it works, how its function is directed by the genetic material, and how it interacts with various kinds of micro-organisms. Using this knowledge, we try to elucidate the causes of diseases, and find new ways to diagnose and treat them. The Institute is composed of the following four departments:
• The Department of Infectious Diseases
• The Department of Microbiology and Immunology
• The Department of Medical Biochemistry and Cell Biology
• The Department of Laboratory Medicine
At present, the institute has about 340 employees and approximately 450 million SEK in total assets.
We would like to recruit a research assistant who can help us explore the functional role of long non-coding RNAs in tumor initiation and progression.
Duties
Highly motivated candidates with strong technical experience in cell and molecular biology and bioinformatics can apply for this position. The applicant will investigate the functional role of lncRNA in the development of childhood cancer neuroblastoma. Neuroblastoma is a cancer that occurs among children under 5 years of age. Over the past decade, my laboratory has identified several long non-coding RNAs (NBAT1 and CASC15) from the neuroblastoma risk-associated locus 6p22.3, which inhibit tumor growth (Cancer Cell 2014; Cancer Cell 2018;Neuro-Oncology Adv 2021 and Cancer Research 2021). Our recent work identified another such tumor suppressor lncRNA which promotes neuroblastoma through regulating mitochondrial functions. The candidate will work on understanding the mechanisms by which the newly identified lncRNA achieves tumor suppression. The selected candidate will work with primary tumors, and tumor cell lines.
Qualifications
Applicants with a master's degree in biology can apply for the position. The candidates must have very good technical experience in cell and molecular biology and bioinformatics. In particular, the candidates should have strong theoretical and technical expertise in immunology and have good experience of analyzing large-scale sequencing (RNA/DNA) datasets. The applicant should have very good writing and communication skills in English.
Employment
The employment is full time and temporary, 3 months, with placement at the Institute of Biomedicine. First day of employment as agreed.
Contact information for the post
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Professor Chandrasekhar Kanduri, +46 31 786 6928, kanduri.chandrasekhar@gu.se
Application
To apply for a position at the University of Gothenburg, you have to create an account in our recruitment system. Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
Applications must be received by: 2024-11-05
