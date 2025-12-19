Research and Communication Coordinator at Sustainability Center
2025-12-19
We offer
At the Mistra Center for Sustainable Markets (Misum), we provide a dynamic environment with supportive colleagues and leading researchers in their fields.
This position is ideal for someone passionate about sustainability, research and communication, and offers the opportunity to utilize and develop research communication skills. You will be part of a core team that includes the Executive Coordinator and the Stakeholder Engagement Manager, all led by the Executive Director. You will work with a broad network of researchers affiliated to the center. The role allows you to take the lead in your areas while also collaborating with others. This is a unique opportunity to continue to develop the Mistra Center for Sustainable Markets that is changing name to House of Sustainable Society (HoSS).
About the position
This is a full-time, substitute position for approximately six months, initially. There may be opportunities to extend the contract. SSE is a small organisation where many colleagues have started in temporary roles and later moved on to other positions as new opportunities arise.
Examples of your work responsibilities
- Manage Misum's communication channels (LinkedIn and X) and the center's homepage; develop and implement social media strategies, create engaging content, and manage internal planning.
- Together with the Stakeholder Engagement Manager, set up events and communication tools with a focus on research to broaden Misum's reach.
- Manage and write Policy briefs to engage non-academic stakeholders, the Researcher Spotlight Series, and the Working Paper Series.
- Support the Misum team with coordinating events, including seminars, workshops, conferences, and researcher mingles, including marketing.
- Internal communications; prepare materials for board meetings, support the Executive Director in drafting slides and communication, write the internal newsletters, support with writing and organizing the annual report and center plan, and other internal planning and reporting documents.
- Draft and write research awards and grant applications. Lead the creation and implementation of research communication projects and collaborate with other research centers and external providers.
Your profile
Requirements:
- Has a profound knowledge of, interest in, and understanding of sustainability topics
- Is accurate and detailed in both administrative and project management work
- Can communicate about research with academics, students, practitioners and the media
- Has very good writing skills and can aptly summarize sustainability-related academic articles on a variety of topics
- Is well-organized, proactive and can work independently as well as in teams
- Has exceptional spoken and written English
- Has a university master's degree in a related subject
- Experience with social media and editing webpages
Meritorious:
- Experience from similar work tasks and workplace
- Familiarity with finance, economics and business concepts and terms
- Prior project management experience including organizing digital and physical events
- Prior social media communication experience
Other
To apply for this post please submit a letter of interest explaining why you would fit for this position, in what way you have experience from similar tasks and workplace, and your CV via our recruitment tool Varbi.
We apply a continuous selection, and the position may close before last application day.
About Misum
MISUM, the Mistra Center for Sustainable Markets, is a cross-disciplinary research center at the Stockholm School of Economics dedicated to advancing sustainable markets through research, education, and outreach. The center collaborates with academia, business, and policy stakeholders to develop knowledge and solutions for sustainable market transformation. MISUM's research focuses on areas such as human capital development, sustainable business models, and effective accounting frameworks, while its educational initiatives integrate sustainability into SSE's programs to equip students with the tools to address global challenges. Through outreach activities, MISUM engages with stakeholders via events, seminars, and collaborations to disseminate research findings and promote sustainable practices, ultimately working to enhance the understanding of sustainable markets and drive positive change. Misum will change name to House of Sustainable Society (HoSS) and have just received renewed funding for the next five years and will move on with new initatives such as a new Impact Lab as well as new research projects.
MISUM headquarters currently consists of three ambitious colleagues and Professor Martina Björkman Nyqvist.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-18
