Requirements Engineering in Heat Pump Development for Residential Heating
2026-02-02
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 650 employees and form part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 417,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Shape the future
You are making a significant contribution to achieving climate goals by reducing CO2 emissions in the heating sector, through your work. You are an important part of the development team for the next and most innovative generation of heat pumps with the target of highly efficient and sustainable heating, cooling and warm water supply for residential buildings.
Job Description
You will have the opportunity to join into a cross-functional systems engineering team for Residential Heat Pumps in Tranås with strong interlinks to Wernau (DE) and Aveiro (PT). You will create an essential value add into successful product introduction of our heat pump business.
Create something new
With your initiative, the application function development will reach a maximum level on synergy across our development domains and products. You are hosting alignment and decision meetings.
You are coordinating and supervising the creation of requirements in the context of various projects located in Tranas. You are implementing and maintaining the RE-Process to improve continuously the quality and traceability across all domains within the projects.
By that you will:
Lead technical discussions, ensure completeness of stakeholders and guide solutions towards an overall optimum across all involved domains.
Facilitate functional decompositions considering our HP-systems architecture.
Map features and functionality with technical solutions/products in alignment with Product & Portfolio Management.
Capture, analyse and document system requirements from stakeholders and provide them into the next level system.
Maintain and govern requirements in specific tool (Jira-R4J) by owning the RE-Process.
With your methodical knowledge about Systems- and Requirements Engineering, you will derive modular requirements and solutions for Heat Pumps. You will aim for precise descriptions and documentation.
Take responsibility
You make the application function development in terms of solutions, reusability and complexity transparent.
You drive digitalization by leveraging authoring tools.
You organize your work in collaboration with main stakeholders.
You drive concept development with the target to evaluate them analytically and the willingness to make technical deep dives.
You run exchange platforms to foster communication between developments teams.
Live cooperation
The international setup, with stakeholders in Tranås, Wernau and Aveiro requires the willingness of proactive communication and traveling. By that you are working closely with experts in cross-functional teams.
You are the central contact person for requirements management for heat pump development projects in Tranås.
Qualifications
Education: Master's degree in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, industrial engineering and management, process engineering, physics, or similar disciplines
Personality: structured, initiative, technology affine, goal- and solution-oriented, strong in communications and collaboration
Working style: systematically and independently, methodically convincing, self-confident and good in communicating with different development and management levels, able to present complex issues in an understandable way, appreciate to work in an international environment
Experience and know-how: >1-3 years of experience in engineering (Heat Pumps), preferably in the fields of systems engineering and requirements engineering. Preferred experiences in RE-Tools such as Jira-R4J, Polarion or similar
Willingness to travel: mainly in Europe
Languages: excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with
competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
