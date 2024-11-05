Requirement Analyst
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-11-05
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is currently transforming from a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a provider of comprehensive and sustainable transport solutions.
We are excited to announce an opportunity for a dedicated and skilled EDI Requirement Analyst to join our team.
In this pivotal role, you will gain in-depth knowledge of the end-to-end flow in EDI communication. If you are motivated by challenging assignments and possess the skills to drive our EDI solutions forward, we invite you to apply.
Key Responsibilities
Collaborate closely with business partners and other stakeholders to identify, assess, and refine business and user needs, translating them into actionable EDI development plans.
Proactively generate ideas, concepts, and innovative solutions to advance the EDI business.
Work in continuous collaboration with the Product Owner, EDI vendor, and users to ensure the EDI solution is fit-for-business-purpose, customer-centric, and continuously updated.
Contribute to the improvement of processes and procedures within the team and the broader department.
Education and Profile
University degree in IT or equivalent work experience.
Strong networking capabilities, with the ability to communicate fluently in both Swedish and English, in speech and writing.
Proven ability to independently plan, prioritize, and manage complex issues.
Experience in EDI product areas, particularly within EDIaaS (EDI as a Service), will be considered a significant advantage.
The role requires a proactive individual who can listen, interpret, and understand business demands, and take responsibility for delivering effective solutions. If you believe in driving innovation and possess the expertise to enhance our EDI solutions, we look forward to your application.
Apply today and be a part of Scania's innovative journey!
Contact information
Please contact recruiting manager Johan Lindahl at johan.lindahl@scania.com
if you have any questions.
Application
Send your CV via scania.com no later than November 19th 2024
A background check will be conducted for this position
Scania is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we drive the transition to a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses and 13,400 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales amounted to more than SEK 170 billion, of which over 21 percent was service-related. Scania was founded in 1891 and today operates in more than 100 countries and has approximately 57,000 employees. Research and development is mainly concentrated in Sweden. Manufacturing takes place in Europe and Latin America, with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of the TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-19 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8994630