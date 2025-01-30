Request Portfolio Manager, Electromobility
2025-01-30
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We're determined to shape the world we live in for a sustainable tomorrow. Volvo Group is in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions. Electromobility is a growing organization in place to shape the future of transport. As part of the Technology Strategy and Planning function, in the Product and Range Management section, you'll help us accelerate our journey by developing our future Electromobility technology.
Are you passionate about structure, stakeholder management and Portfolio strategy and have the capacity to support Volvo Groups' best in class Electromobility range? Then aply now!
What you will do
You will manage the steer-in process for Volvo Groups' Electromobility product, platform and feature requests. In addition, you will be the first point of contact for the requests from our different internal stakeholders. You're also the host and planner of Volvo Groups' Electromobility request meetings and support the agenda planning for decision forums. Presenting the status of requests in internal forums and meetings.
By securing the ownership for requests in the product management team you create a reliable request process. Included in the administrative tasks are, creating and follow up on action lists, write and distribute meeting minutes, create and follow up on action lists.
Your future team
You will belong to the Technology Strategy and Planning function, Product and Range Management section. We drive and are responsible for the product strategies and roadmap, as well as to manage the Electromobility product and project portfolio.
The team is also responsible to collect and manage stakeholder requirements and secure synergies across all of Volvo Group's electric products, such as Buses, Trucks, Construction equipment, Marine and Industrial applications.
Who are you?
You are a well-organized and structured with the ability to drive things to completion. We believe that to be successful in this position you need to be an excellent communicator in English, both oral and written. As a great networker, you are a team player to be counted on. Tools like MS Office and JIRA skills is a must have.
You have minimum 3 years of project management or product portfolio experience.
Are you curious and have some questions?
I will gladly give you more information about the position and how we can team up to electrify tomorrow!
Eugenia Vranjancu, Senior Talent Partner, eugenia.vranjancu@volvo.com
Last day of application 13 Jan 2025
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
