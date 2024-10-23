Reliability Engineer
2024-10-23
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Ericsson developed ASICs are the backbone of our Baseband and our Radio network products, and our challenge is to validate and deliver those so that our 5G and 6G leadership position in the market accelerates. Our ASICs will be challenging when considering the overall combination of complexity, power, performance targets, and advanced process node technologies. We can assure you that Ericsson's innovation provides an exciting work environment.
Ericsson is looking for an energetic, dedicated, and experienced ASIC Reliability Engineer. In this role, you are responsible for ensuring the long-term reliability and functionality of our ASICs working closely with internal and external engineering functions globally.
This role involves designing and executing reliability tests, analyzing test data, predicting ASIC lifetimes, and implementing strategies to improve reliability. By ensuring the final ASIC meets our stringent quality and reliability standards, we will solidify our position as a global leader in the industry.
What you will do:
• Contribute to the creation of reliability specifications for new ASIC designs, ensuring they meet industry standards (JEDEC, IPC) and best practices.
• Design and execute reliability stress tests to identify potential weaknesses and failure mechanisms. Analyze test data to understand root causes of reliability issues.
• Utilize reliability models and statistical analysis to predict ASIC lifetimes and failure rates. Develop and implement derating plans to ensure safe and reliable operation.
• Stay updated on advancements in reliability testing methodologies and failure analysis techniques. Evaluate and recommend new tools and technologies to enhance ASIC reliability, prediction, test efficiency, and overall product longevity.
• Maintain effective communication with internal teams (design, manufacturing, test) and external vendors. Collaborate with quality engineers to improve ASIC reliability and participate in reliability risk assessments for new technologies and manufacturing processes.
• Generate comprehensive reports on ASIC reliability metrics (e.g., failure rates, activation energies, lifetime estimates) and present findings and recommendations to relevant stakeholders.
The skills you bring:
• Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, Physics, or related field
• Minimum 10 years of proven experience with silicon reliability engineering
• Strong understanding of ASIC design, manufacturing, and testing processes
• Extensive experience with reliability testing methodologies and tools
• Extensive knowledge of industry standards for ASIC reliability (e.g., JEDEC, IPC)
• Proven experience with failure analysis techniques for ASICs
• Analytical and problem-solving skills
• Excellent communication skills
• Shown success in working across geographies and multi-functional teams
• Strong technical leadership skills
• Ability to communicate status of complex issues to a wide range of technical and non-technical leaders.
• Self-starter, strong collaborator, and able to independently drive tasks to completion
Assets
• Knowledge of statistical process control (SPC)
• Experience with reliability modeling and simulation tools Ersättning
