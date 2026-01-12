Release Train Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-01-12
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Stockholm
, Oxelösund
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
As a Release Train Engineer (RTE), you will secure efficient planning, execution, and delivery flow for an Agile Release Train within embedded electrical system development. You will work closely with the Product Manager and Architect to coordinate teams, manage dependencies, and ensure alignment across the train.
The environment includes large-scale product development and collaboration across multiple stakeholders, with a strong focus on delivery, transparency, and continuous improvement.
Job DescriptionLead PI Planning, iteration planning cadence, and cross-team synchronization
Ensure pre-PI readiness and support post-PI follow-up and communication
Maintain ART-level boards, plans, and KPIs
Represent bus development needs within embedded development, ensuring requirements, priorities, and technical conditions are reflected in planning and decisions
Drive continuous flow improvements across teams
Support teams in removing impediments and managing dependencies
Facilitate system demos and integration events
Support roadmap creation together with Product Manager and Architect
Track progress against milestones and escalate deviations
Participate in reviews of ADs/PDFs and relevant engineering decisions
Facilitate risk analysis and enable transparency across the ART
Ensure clear communication and structured escalation paths
Lead retrospectives and drive resolution of systemic issues impacting delivery or quality
Requirements3-5+ years of experience as Release Train Engineer, Chief Scrum Master, or Agile Program Manager
Experience in large-scale product development
Hands-on experience with SAFe or similar scaling frameworks
Understanding of embedded software development and integration
Experience working with gated or hybrid development models (for example ONEPDP)
Familiarity with architecture workflows and document reviews (AD/PDF)
Proficiency in Jira and Confluence
Professional communication skills in English and Swedish
Bachelor's degree in IT or engineering
Background check required before assignment start
Nice to haveExperience from embedded development within Scania R&D and/or TRATON R&D
Experience from automotive and/or embedded product development
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7038589-1785202". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Avaron Jobbnummer
9679978